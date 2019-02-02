Cover Rachel Cook Rachel Cook 6 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Buy Now Wade Spees/Staff Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Subscribe for $2.98 / week Stats & Facts2019 Charleston Metro Real Estate MarketTeaser:The Tide is Highpredictions are rising home prices and interest ratesupdated market trends from 2018 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Rachel Cook This Week's Circulars Most popular today Textbook 'scam' alleged in federal lawsuit against SC's biggest technical college Sea rise along South Carolina coast accelerating faster than realized, researcher says Charleston's new flood building rules may scuttle West Ashley subdivision Where is Jeanie Clark, former wife of Steve Austin, now? Mount Pleasant needs money, officials say, amid talk of raising taxes or renting Town Hall First Charleston-area female police chief has trailblazing legacy Don't watch the Super Bowl, win a Charleston-built Volvo instead South Carolina searches for women's NCAA tournament alternative 8 takeaways from Charleston's first parking study in 20 years Charleston's parking meter revenue more than tripled after city raised price, changed hours