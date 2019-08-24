Teasers:

Edisto Island

The peace and quiet of a charming barrier island

The 2019 mid-year Charleston and tri-county housing market

Riding out the perfect storm and looking toward a promising horizon

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.