Cover 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Subscribe for $2.98 / week Teasers:Edisto IslandThe peace and quiet of a charming barrier islandThe 2019 mid-year Charleston and tri-county housing marketRiding out the perfect storm and looking toward a promising horizon Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save This Week's Circulars We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook. Join the P&C Subscribers Facebook Group Most popular today National retailer closing all stores in US, including 2 in SC Sapakoff: Gamecocks' fans best revenge on smug Clemson fans? Postcards A potential hurricane could strengthen in the Atlantic next week | Hurricane Wire North Charleston police arrest suspect in fatal April shooting SC town tries to oust kickball ump after mayor yelled at him for calling his adult son out City of Charleston slaps Read Brothers' building owners with citations for demolition Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin reportedly getting married — again — in SC No 1 Clemson's football season opener is on TV, but you might not be able to watch Rec Room owner to open tropical karaoke-and-hot dog bar in downtown Charleston Across South Carolina, drive-in movie theaters are still hanging on