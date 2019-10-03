Court rules against Facebook on content
BRUSSELS — The European Union’s highest court ruled Thursday that individual member countries can force Facebook to remove what they regard as unlawful material from the social network all over the world, a decision experts say could hinder free speech online and put a heavy burden on tech companies.
The European Court of Justice ruling, which cannot be appealed, is seen as a defeat for Facebook and other online platforms and widens the divide over how heavily Europe and the U.S. seek to regulate technology giants.
It would increase the onus on them to monitor what appears online.
“It really unleashes a whole new gamut of risk and worries for Facebook in the EU,” said Wedbush Securities managing director Daniel Ives.
Ruling in the case of an Austrian politician who objected to what she regarded as a libelous news story, the European court said Internet companies can be forced to take action worldwide to remove objectionable material when ordered to do so by a court in an EU country.
Facebook already removes or otherwise restricts photos and other posts in any given country if the material violates that nation’s laws. The new ruling means it would have to make such material inaccessible globally.
Facebook charged that the decision “undermines the longstanding principle that one country does not have the right to impose its laws on speech on another country.”
US service sector activity declines
WASHINGTON — Growth in the U.S. services sector slowed sharply in September to its lowest level in three years, suggesting that the Trump administration’s trade conflicts and rising uncertainty are weakening the bulk of the economy.
The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, said Thursday that its non-manufacturing index slipped to 52.6 from 56.4 in August. Readings above 50 signal growth, but September’s figures are the lowest since August 2016.
Sales, new orders and employment all slowed last month, and companies that were surveyed by ISM expressed concerns about tariffs. Economists say a drop in the employment measure of ISM’s index to 50.4, its lowest level since May 2016, is a cause for concern.
“The most concerning part of the survey was on the employment side, where the index dropped from 53.1 to 50.4, just barely indicating growth,” a note from Contingent Macro Research said.
Still, an already tight labor force, with fewer people seeking jobs, might have played a role in slower levels of hiring. Survey respondents said that a tightening workforce was leading to a more competitive market for qualified employees.
Google commits to job training plan
WASHINGTON — Google pledged Thursday to help train a quarter of a million people for technology jobs, adding its name to a White House initiative designed to get private companies to expand training opportunities for Americans.
CEO Sundar Pichai announced the commitment during an appearance with White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump at El Centro community college in Dallas. Trump, President Donald Trump’s daughter, oversees the administration’s worker training efforts.
Google is also expanding a program it developed to prepare people for entry-level jobs in information technology support in less than six months, with no college degree or prior experience required, Pichai said.
More than 85,000 students have enrolled in the course since its launch in January 2018.
Google initially signed the pledge through the Internet Association, which lobbies on behalf of the industry. But the tech giant said it decided to strengthen its commitment after developing more programs, including its IT Support Professional Certificate.
Google is expanding the online course to 100 community colleges _ more than triple the current number _ in 16 states by the end of 2020 through a $3.5 million grant to JFF, a nonprofit organization focused on jobs and education.
Summer sales makes H&M’s profit jump
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Low-cost fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz AB says its third-quarter profit jumped 25 percent on strong summer sales as the Swedish group’s recovery is well underway after a strategy shift.
The Stockholm-based group says its quarterly sales increased by 12 percent to the equivalent of $6.3 million, adding its online sales in the third quarter increased by 30 percent.
CEO Karl-Johan Persson said Thursday H&M was now “on the right track with our transformation work” and growth “was good in many markets,” namely in the U.S., India, Russia, Poland and Italy. Persson also singled out Chile where sales grew by 32%.
However, he added “things were a bit tougher in some of our franchise markets due to challenging macro factors.”
The retailer has one store in downtown Charleston, on King Street.
Mortgage rates mostly steady this week
WASHINGTON — U.S. long-term mortgage rates held steady this week, offering a potential boon to homebuyers amid an uncertain economic outlook.
Mortgage rates have been running near historic lows, though average rates for the key 30-year loan showed volatile swings last month.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage edged up to 3.65 percent from 3.64 percent last week. A year ago, the average rate stood at 4.71 percent.
The average rate for 15-year, fixed-rate home loans slipped to 3.14 percent from 3.16 percent.
Agency looking at Tesla parking feature
WASHINGTON — The U.S. government’s highway safety agency is gathering information on reports of malfunctions with a Tesla feature that lets drivers summon their cars in parking lots.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration stopped short of saying it had opened a formal investigation. But in a statement Thursday it said that it’s aware of the reports about “Smart Summon” and is in contact with the company.
“The agency will not hesitate to act if it finds evidence of a safety-related defect,” NHTSA said in a statement.
Last week, Tesla sent out an over-the-internet software update that lets some customers allow their car to navigate through a parking lot with no one at the wheel. The feature can only be used if a driver can see their vehicle, the company’s website says.
But after the update, videos and pictures surfaced on social media about problems. Also, a promotional video on Tesla’s website shows a car without a driver going the wrong way in a parking lot.
One owner said his car ran into the side of his garage while “Smart Summon” was working, while another showed his car narrowly missing a crash with crossing traffic. Another said his car was about to hit a golf cart before he was able to stop it.
Tesla’s website cautions that drivers who use “Smart Summon” are responsible for the car and must monitor it at all times. The cars can be stopped remotely.
Uber app to help gig workers find jobs
NEW YORK — Uber is launching an app that aims to make it easier for gig workers to line up jobs.
The app connects workers in Chicago with potential jobs such as as bartending, cooking, cleaning, working an assembly line and setting up events. It aims to give workers more details about potential jobs, locations, hours and pay than they could see through an employment agency. The app can also serve as time-tracking tool for users to clock in and out of work.
The launch comes as Uber faces the possibility that it may have to pay its California drivers as employees because of a recently-passed state law making it harder for companies to classify workers as independent contractors.
Uber and rival Lyft fought the proposal. Both companies are struggling to turn a profit.