“Dear Jill,
My friend has been teaching me to use coupons. She has said that there are better ways to get items free than many people know about.
If I have a coupon that says: 'ANY one lotion product excluding 4oz.' what my friend is telling me is this: The word 'Any' means that the coupon is actually good on any size of the product, even if it has exclusions. She says the word 'ANY' legally overrides any other sizes printed on the coupon. She says this is a loophole called 'balanced couponing.'
For example, if this is a $2 coupon, the brand might want you to buy a more expensive lotion. But, the smaller one is only $1.99. So, even if it says it excludes the 4-ounce lotion, it is okay to still use on that size because 'any size' means any, and this language is just there to stop most people from trying. My friend has shown me that if you do try, these coupons still work and they legally can't stop you if you try because of the word 'any.'
Amara S.”
Your friend is encouraging you to commit coupon fraud. The coupon’s language is straightforward, and there’s no need to reinterpret it. In this example, the coupon is valid on any size other than the 4-ounce variety. Your friend’s reasoning that the word “any” negates any other exclusions in the coupon’s text is simply her way of attempting to justify coupon fraud.
There are many terms for coupon fraud that sound innocuous or harmless, and “Balanced Couponing” is a term for committing coupon fraud without openly stating or admitting that you are. Online groups devoted to balanced couponing advocate bending or breaking the rules to use coupons for one brand on another, buying a smaller-sized product than the coupon requires, or taking advantage of errors in the coupon. This kind of coupon usage is known in the industry as “misredemption.”
Additional terms for these kinds of coupon fraud that you might see online are “Glitching” and “Glittering.” No matter the name it’s hiding under, or how innocent the names might sound, this is still coupon fraud.
You may wonder how people get away with this kind of fraud. Typically, it depends on two factors: Cashiers who ignore the purchase requirements on coupons and apply the coupons to the shopper’s purchased items, regardless of validity, or “stealth” misuse that is not caught by a store’s checkout scanners. Depending on how a store validates a coupon’s bar codes, it is at times possible for coupons to scan and deduct the face value as long as a product from the same family is purchased. However, just because the coupon scans without a register error does not mean that the coupon was valid. This is a misconception that’s often repeated in online couponing groups justifying this kind of fraud.
Some shoppers also believe that coupon fraud is a “victimless” crime that only steals from large companies. However, you may not realize that misusing coupons can also hurt the stores you shop in each week. Whether you shop at a large chain supermarket or a family-owned grocery store, any store accepting manufacturer coupons must submit them to the manufacturers of the items that were sold. It’s within the manufacturers’ rights to audit each store for proof that corresponding items were sold for each coupon. If the store cannot prove the correct items were sold, the manufacturer may refuse to reimburse the store for these coupons. Ultimately, local stores may feel the brunt of this kind of coupon fraud.
Additionally, manufacturers monitor their coupon redemption rates. If they deem that too many coupons from a specific campaign are improperly redeemed, they may adjust the values or frequency of their next coupon campaigns – or take a break from offering coupons for a particular product altogether. I’ve been a longtime advocate of simply using coupons correctly, as couponing is a privilege – not a right. Manufacturers can cease offering their coupons at any time.