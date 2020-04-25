Couple celebrates 70th anniversary Via Zoom

The pandemic has delayed and canceled many events and engagements but social distancing didn’t stop Renato and Sylvia del Río Saavedra from celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary. The couple decorated their home and sent out Zoom invitations to friends and family members to attend the celebration virtually in respect to strict social distancing practices.
Renato & Sylvia del Río Saavedra are originally from a small town in Chile where they fell in love and got married at the age of 25 and 19, then immigrated in 1970 to Chicago, Illinois and have lived in Summerville since 2004, with a total of six children and fourteen great and grand-children that are scattered in different areas from Chile, Los Angeles, New York City, and Illinois.
The different locations and cancellation of prior plans for the engagement the zoom call was the best solution to get everyone there for support. In the middle of the pandemic there are still many ways to stay connected to family members with the help of technology.
“We originally planned a nice outing on Hilton head, but had to cancel everything. We wanted to make it special, they’re so charismatic and we wanted to have fun while sharing it with everyone. ” said Roland Saavedra, son of Renato & Sylvia del Río Saavedra.
Sylvia is a gourmet cook that trained out of Italy specializing in a variety of different specialty meals and treats. Although she lost her eye-sight in 2004 Sylvia uses Renato’s eye for guidance in the kitchen. Reneto is self employed and did prior work as a truck owner in Chile.
Happy Anniversay to the Saavedra's!