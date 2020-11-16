County see increasing number of COVID-19 cases

South Carolina is nearing 190,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as the state’s percentage of positive tests remains high.
Sunday saw another daily tally exceeding 1,000 new cases, following the trend of the previous week.
Out of 8,694 tests conducted for the day’s report, 15.4 percent were positive for the virus, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
That’s only slightly higher than the state’s seven-day average at 15.1 percent.
In Berkeley County, 6,693 cases have been confirmed since the virus was first reported earlier this year.
Next door in Dorchester County, 5,314 cases have been reported. In both counties, the highest number of new cases reported took place in mid-July, tapering off toward the fall, but health experts said they expect another spike during cold weather months when the virus tends to linger.
As of Sunday, total COVID-19 cases in South Carolina had risen to 184,360, with 11,147 people listed as probable cases. Deaths from COVID-19 totaled 3,846 statewide, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control.
As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, DHEC officials urged residents to take precautions and have a safe holiday.
“Try to keep gatherings small in terms of different households invited, ensure that proper social distancing and mask-wearing is observed, consider outdoor celebrations if weather permits, and bring more people together safely using video meetings,” said Dr. Michael J. Kacka, DHEC physician and chief medical officer, in a news release.
State health officials also recommend residents limit activities in the two weeks before a holiday gathering in order to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.
DHEC also suggests residents get tested before and after holiday traveling or events.