Head-to-head: Clemson vs. Notre Dame
Quarterback
Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and Notre Dame's Ian Book each replaced their teams' incumbents midway through the season and took the keys to their respective offenses. Book's passing yards per game numbers are slightly better and he has the experience of being in Notre Dame's program for multiple years.
NOTRE DAME
Running back
Notre Dame's Dexter Williams has almost eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark despite missing four games in the regular season, but Clemson's Travis Etienne is in a league of his own and is a matchup nightmare. If Notre Dame can't stop Etienne, it becomes increasingly difficult to win.
CLEMSON
Wide receiver
Clemson's Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross are physical athletes who can handle the 50-50 balls and Hunter Renfrow has no shortage of highlight catches in College Football Playoff games. Mix the three of them in with Amari Rodgers and the Irish have their hands full.
CLEMSON
Offensive line
A year after winning the Joe Moore Award given to the nation's best offensive line, Notre Dame was a semifinalist again this season. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said the Fighting Irish have the best offensive line his defense will see.
NOTRE DAME
Defensive line
Even without Dexter Lawrene, Clemson still boasts one of the top defensive lines in the country and Lawrence's backups have plenty of experience. Albert Huggins will be ready, as will Nyles Pinckney and Jordan Williams. Clelin Ferrell, Austin Bryant and Christian Wilkins all returned to school for games just like this one.
CLEMSON
Linebackers
This one is close but Clemson's linebackers are a large part of the Tigers' No. 4 total defense. Between Kendall Joseph and Tre Lamar, the experience is there as Isaiah Simmons continues to learn a new position well. J.D. Davis also provides depth as do Chad Smith and Shaq Smith.
CLEMSON
Secondary
The cornerbacks have done their part, but Clemson's secondary has been suspect this year with its safeties. Notre Dame will look to exploit that, while simultaneously making sure its own secondary prevents the big chunk plays to Clemson's marquee receivers.
NOTRE DAME
Special teams
Notre Dame ranks 31st nationally for field goal percentage, while Clemson ranks a glaring 94th. The Tigers punting has also been inconsistent and Notre Dame has a sizable advantage in punt returns as well.
NOTRE DAME
Grace Raynor’s take
Clemson is the old pro by now in the College Football Playoff, having earned its fourth straight berth this year. Notre Dame is “the new kid on the block,” as head coach Brian Kelly called his Fighting Irish team. This is the deepest team Dabo Swinney has ever coached.
Clemson 35, Notre Dame 28
Gene Sapakoff’s take
This Clemson team has been on a mission since losing the Sugar Bowl to Alabama a year ago, a 24-6 loss the Tigers insist came down to a few plays. Though Notre Dame is by far the best team Clemson has played this year, the Fighting Irish lack the firepower to get to Santa Clara.
Clemson 31, Notre Dame 17
Clemson Bowl History (22-20)
Season Bowl Opponent Result
1939 Cotton Boston College Won, 6-3
1948 Gator Missouri Won, 24-23
1950 Orange Miami Won, 15-14
1951 Gator Miami Lost, 14-0
1956 Orange Colorado Lost, 27-21
1958 Sugar LSU Lost, 7-0
1959 Bluebonnet TCU Won, 23-7
1977 Gator Pittsburgh Lost, 34-3
1978 Gator Ohio State Won, 17-15
1979 Peach Baylor Lost, 24-18
1981 Orange Nebraska Won, 22-15
1985 Independence Minnesota Lost, 20-13
1986 Gator Stanford Won, 27-21
1987 Citrus Penn State Won, 35-10
1988 Citrus Oklahoma Won, 13-6
1989 Gator West Virginia Won, 27-7
1990 Hall Of Fame Illinois Won, 30-0
1991 Citrus California Lost, 37-13
1993 Peach Kentucky Won, 14-13
1995 Gator Syracuse Lost, 41-0
1996 Peach LSU Lost, 10-7
1997 Peach Auburn Lost, 21-17
1999 Peach Mississippi State Lost, 17-7
2000 Gator Virginia Tech Lost, 41-20
2001 Humanitarian La. Tech Won, 49-24
2002 Tangerine Texas Tech Lost, 55-15
2004 Peach Tennessee Won, 27-14
2005 Champs Sports Colorado Won, 19-10
2006 Music City Kentucky Lost, 28-20
2007 Chick-fil-A Auburn Lost, 23-20
2008 Gator Nebraska Lost, 26-21
2009 Music City Kentucky Won, 21-13
2010 Meineke Car Care USF Lost, 31-26
2011 Orange West Virginia Lost, 70-33
2012 Chick-fil-A LSU Won, 25-24
2013 Orange Ohio State Won, 40-35
2014 Russell Athletic Oklahoma Won, 40-6
2015 Orange Bowl Oklahoma Won, 37-17
2015 CFP Championship Alabama Lost, 45-40
2016 Fiesta Bowl Ohio State Won, 31-0
2016 CFP Championship Alabama Won, 35-31
2017 Sugar Bowl Alabama Lost, 24-6
By The Numbers
Passing Leaders
Name, school Comp-Att-Int Yards TDs
Ian Book, Notre Dame 197-280-6 2,468 19
Trevor Lawrence, Clemson 212-326-4 2,606 24
Rushing Leaders
Name, school Attempts Yards TDs
Dexter Williams, Notre Dame 132 941 12
Tony Jones Jr., Notre Dame 83 392 3
Jafar Armstrong, Notre Dame 71 377 7
Travis Etienne, Clemson 176 1,463 21
Lyn-J Dixon, Clemson 56 536 5
Adam Choice, Clemson 68 506 7
Receiving Leaders
Name, school Catches Yards TDs
Miles Boykin, Notre Dame 54 803 8
Chase Claypool, Notre Dame 48 631 4
Chris Finke, Notre Dame 47 547 2
Tee Higgins, Clemson 52 802 10
Justyn Ross, Clemson 34 699 6
Amari Rogers, Clemson 47 519 4
Hunter Renfrow, Clemson 43 472 1
Team stats
Points per game
Clemson 45.4
Notre Dame 33.7
Points allowed per game
Clemson 13.7
Notre Dame 17.2
Yards per game
Clemson 529.8
Notre Dame 456.1
Yards allowed per game
Clemson 276.7
Notre Dame 331.5
No. 1 Clemson (13-0)
Date Opponent Result
Sept. 1 Furman W, 48-7
Sept. 8 at Texas A&M W, 28-26
Sept. 15 Georgia Southern W, 38-7
Sept. 22 at Georgia Tech W, 49-21
Sept. 29 Syracuse W, 27-23
Oct. 6 at Wake Forest W, 63-3
Oct. 20 N.C. State W, 41-7
Oct. 27 at Florida State W, 59-10
Nov. 3 Louisville W, 77-16
Nov. 10 at Boston College W, 27-7
Nov. 17 Duke W, 35-6
Nov. 24 South Carolina W, 56-35
Dec. 1 vs. Pittsburgh W, 42-10
No. 3 Notre Dame (12-0)
Date Opponent Result
Sept. 1 Michigan W, 24-17
Sept. 8 Ball State W, 24-16
Sept. 15 Vanderbilt W, 22-17
Sept. 22 at Wake Forest W, 56-27
Sept. 29 Stanford W, 38-17
Oct. 6 at Virginia Tech W, 45-23
Oct. 13 Pittsburgh W, 19-14
Oct. 27 Navy W, 44-22
Nov. 3 at Northwestern W, 31-21
Nov. 10 Florida State W, 42-13
Nov. 17 vs. Syracuse W, 36-3
Nov. 24 at Southern Cal W, 24-17