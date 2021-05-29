Correction May 29, 2021 3 min ago Subscribe today for $2.98 / week REAL ESTATE: A story on Page 6D in today's edition contains an error. Robertson Allen is with The Cassina Group. Today's Top Headlines Charleston, Johns Island undergoing huge demographic shift among Blacks, Whites SC jury awards $4.4M over home seller's failure to disclose altered elevator Update: Myrtle Beach police: One in custody after shooting on first night of Black Bike Week Marco Polo visit to Charleston port shows the advantage of being last 911 calls document deadly North Charleston mass shooting: Chaos, gunshots, cries for help Hicks: Capt. Geno Paluso made The Citadel, and the Corps of Cadets, better Richland County high school student killed in what authorities investigating as homicide $17M Ice House at Park Circle redevelopment project breaks ground 'Intense demand' for Myrtle Beach-area hotels creates 'once-in-a-lifetime' projection for 2021 Charleston food cart owners on King Street worry new rules could destroy their businesses