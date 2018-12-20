Correction 57 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Subscribe for $2.98 / week A brief in the Dec. 15 edition of the Saturday Real Estate Special Advertising included an incorrect name and title. Trent Reed is the senior vice president regional manager for Angel Oak Home Loans. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save This Week's Circulars Most popular today People relocating from other states made South Carolina the 9th-fastest-growing in US Bernie Sanders accuses Boeing of harassing, firing North Charleston workers Commentary: South Carolina teachers are already walking out over tough conditions Injured harbor seal makes unlikely Myrtle Beach, SC landing SC House proposal would boost teachers' spending money by ending some scholarships 10 of our favorite dishes and drinks around Charleston in 2018 Hanahan's Cooper Dawson chooses Syracuse, with friend at his side South Carolina GOP already moving to win back 1st District, planning on national support New oyster bar headed to former Banana Cabana on Isle of Palms Charleston real estate company donates $10,000 to pediatric palliative care team at MUSC