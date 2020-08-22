Contributors 6
About the cover 8
Message from the Editor 8
Charleston is in her 350th year and is stronger than ever. Want to know where to go and what to see?
Attractions 10
Arts 14
Nature spots 16
Military history 18
Reader photos 20
Civil Rights 22
Plantations 24
Architecture 26
We are celebrating our food scene with two stories from the history books on dining in Charleston and a special treat.
Eats 28
History of dining 29
Sweet memories 32
Breweries 34
Cocktails 36
There's plenty to do in this town. You just have to plan for it. We show you the events and the free places to play.
Sports 38
Parks 40
Big Weekend 42
Our beaches are one of the Lowcountry's biggest draws. We tell you what you need to know for each of them.
Folly Beach 44
Isle of Palms, Sullivan's Island 46
Kiawah 48
Edisto 49
Calendar of Events 52
The great outdoors 54
Our communities each have a special vibe with their highlights that make them worth the drive.
Downtown gems 56
The Old Village in Mount Pleasant 60
North Charleston 66
West Ashley 68
Summerville 70
A touch of history for the end. We look at our famous symbols of this place we call home.
Charleston icons 72