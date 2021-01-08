Consumers were in a borrowing mood in November; new logo puts GM in the e-vehicle lane

Borrowing climbed by 4.4% in Nov.
WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer borrowing rose 4.4 percent in November, its strongest showing in five months, led by strong gains in auto and student loans that offset a drop in credit card borrowing.
The Federal Reserve said Friday that the rise represented an increase of $15.3 billion, the best showing since June. Borrowing had risen $4.5 billion in October.
Borrowing for autos and student loans increased by $16.1 billion, while borrowing in the category that includes credit cards fell by $786.7 million after a larger $5.5 billion drop in October.
The drop in credit card use was an indication consumers remain cautious about spending amid a spike in coronavirus cases in recent weeks.
Consumer borrowing is closely watched for indications of the willingness of households to take on more debt to support their spending, which accounts for 70 percent of U.S. economic activity.
The Fed's monthly consumer credit report does not cover home mortgages or any loans secured by real estate.
GM updates its logo to electrify image
DETROIT — General Motors is changing its corporate logo and launching an electric vehicle marketing campaign to reshape its image as clean vehicle company, rather than a builder of gas-powered pickups and SUVs.
The 112-year-old Detroit automaker has promised to roll out 30 new battery-powered vehicles globally by the end of 2025 and said Friday that the new campaign will highlight its progressive vision for the future.
GM said the industry has reached a history-changing inflection point for mass adoption of electric vehicles.
GM is scrapping its old square blue logo and replacing it with a lower case gm surrounded by rounded corners. The company says it's the biggest change to its logo since 1964. The 'm' in the logo is underlined to look more like an electrical plug.
GM is hoping the "Everybody In" campaign prepares buyers for a new era of vehicle propulsion. The company has promised to spend $27 billion on battery vehicles through 2025.
Roku buys content of short-lived Quibi
NEW YORK — Roku is buying the content library of Quibi, the short-lived streaming service, to bulk up its own free ad-supported channel.
Quibi, short for quick bites, raised $1.75 billion from investors including major Hollywood players like Disney, NBCUniversal and Viacom. It produced shows that were released in 10- to 12-minute increments or less, believing that there was strong demand from viewers stuck doing anything from waiting in lines to commuting.
But it stepped into a market already saturated with short videos from YouTube, TikTok and other platforms, and that content is essentially generated free of cost.
Quibi also launched in April 2020, when a global pandemic scrambled the routines of millions, including commutes to work. It shut down last month.
Roku created its business solely as a hub for other streaming services, but has recently begun piling up content for its free Roku Channel. With the acquisition, Roku will acquire staccato-style programming with some very big names attached. Idris Elba, Kevin Hart, Liam Hemsworth, Anna Kendrick, Nicole Richie, Chrissy Teigen and Lena Waithe have all been in Quibi shows. It will also air more than 12 shows that never aired on Quibi before it was shuttered.
Financial terms were undisclosed Friday.
Fed had doubts about '15 rate hike
WASHINGTON — Newly released transcripts show that many Federal Reserve officials had concerns in late 2015 over whether they were making a mistake in raising a key interest rate for the first time in nearly decade.
Transcripts of their discussions, released Friday, showed that the chief concern was whether the Fed would be acting prematurely given how low inflation was at the time. In the end, it approved a quarter-point hike in its policy rate and the first change in the rate since the central bank slashed it to a record low of 0 to 0.25 percent in December 2008 at the height of the financial crisis.
The Fed manages interest rates to achieve two goals — keeping inflation under control while promoting maximum employment. It hikes rates to slow the economy if inflation appears to be rising too quickly and it cuts rates to give the economy a boost if the jobless rate is too high.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen, who has been tapped by President-elect Joe Biden to be Treasury secretary, said at the time in arguing for the small initial rate hike that inflation had been held down in 2015 by a sharp drop in oil prices which had kept the Fed's inflation target running below 0.5%. But she said with oil prices rising again, she was "reasonably confident" that inflation over the next two to three years would reach the Fed's target, and for that reason a small initial move to hike rates was warranted. However, in 2016 falling prices kept inflation low and since that time, inflation has continued to run below the Fed's 2 percent target.
US agency nixes Tesla recall petition
DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government's auto safety agency has rejected a request to investigate unintended acceleration in Tesla electric vehicles, saying the acceleration was caused by drivers pushing the wrong pedal.
Brian Sparks of California, petitioned the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in December 2019 asking for an investigation. At the time the government had 127 owner complaints including 110 crashes and 52 injuries.
But on Friday, the agency said in documents that it did not find evidence to support opening an investigation. It said that in every case with data available for review, evidence showed the problem was caused by pedal misapplication.