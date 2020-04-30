Consumers spent far less in March; virus takes bite out of Amazon's bottom line

Consumer spending falls record 7.5%
WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer spending plunged 7.5 percent in March, reflecting the growing impact of the coronavirus pandemic as Americans complied with stay-at-home orders.
The Commerce Department said that the spending decline was the sharpest monthly drop on records that go back to 1959, exceeding the previous record, a decline of 2.1 percent in January 1987.
Personal incomes also fell sharply last month, declining by 2 percent with wages and salaries, the largest part of incomes, falling by 3.1 percent as millions of Americans started getting lay-off notices.
The report said that the country experienced big declines as "consumers canceled, restricted or redirected their spending."
Consumer spending accounts for 70% of economic activity and has been the economy's standout performer in recent years.
Virus costs dent Amazon profits
NEW YORK — Amazon's profit fell 29 percent in the first quarter as its costs for shipping millions of packages to home-bound customers rose. But the online retail behemoth said its sales soared as more people opt to shop online during the coronavirus pandemic.
CEO Jeff Bezos said the company will likely spend at least $4 billion during the second quarter in order to speed up delivery times and buy masks and other protection equipment for workers in its warehouses and Whole Foods supermarkets.
The Seattle-based company reported net income of $2.54 billion in the first quarter. Revenue rose 26 percent to $75.5 billion, beating expectations of $73.7 billion.
Fed expands Main St. loan program
WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve says it is expanding a major lending program to provide support for businesses struggling to cope with the economic disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Fed said that it was expanding the terms of its Main Street Lending Program which is designed to provide up to $600 billion in loans to small and mid-size businesses that have been harmed by the pandemic and the efforts to contain it.
The Fed said it was allowing businesses with up to 15,000 employees and $5 billion in annual revenues to qualify for loans. That is up from an earlier limit of 10,000 employees and $2.5 billion in revenue.
Apple's income, iPhone sales decline
BERKELEY, Calif. — Apple's profit dipped slightly while revenues rose in the January-March quarter, reflecting early fallout from the coronavirus pandemic that shut down its factories and then forced hundreds of its retail stores to close.
The results give the first sign of how one of the world's best-known companies is faring as the economy plunges into its first recession in more than a decade.
The iPhone maker's revenue edged up by 1 percent from the same time last year to $58.3 billion. To no one's surprise, the iPhone was the company's hardest hit segment, with sales for the device falling 7 percent from the same time last year. Apple's profits fell to $11.2 billion, a 2 percent decline from last year.
While Apple's sales aren't rising at the robust pace that they did in the last recession, the numbers released Thursday were far better than analysts had feared.
American Air has $2.2B loss as travel slumps
DALLAS — American Airlines reported a staggering loss of $2.24 billion for the first quarter, when the coronavirus pandemic triggered a sharp drop in air travel.
The airline said Thursday that revenue fell 19 percent while costs continued to rise even as the virus spread.
"Never before has our airline, or our industry, faced such a significant challenge," CEO Doug Parker said.
American's massive loss compared with a profit of $185 million in the same quarter last year. It was American's largest quarterly loss since merging with US Airways in 2013.
Parker highlighted American's efforts to bolster its liquidity — building up enough cash, it hopes, to ride out the pandemic — including getting $5.8 billion in federal aid to help cover payroll costs through September.
Industry-wide, revenue has fallen about 95 percent from last April, Parker said on a call with analysts. "And while no one has a perfect crystal ball, I think we all expect that recovery will be slow and demand for air travel will be suppressed for quite some time," he added.
The Fort Worth, Texas-based airline, which serves Charleston, has cut its flying schedule by 80 percent in April and May and 70 percent in June.
McDonald's says 25% of locations closed, sales fall
CHICAGO — McDonald's says it has likely reached the trough of global restaurant closures due to COVID-19, with 25 percent still shuttered. But business has been slow to return as lockdown orders continue to disrupt consumers' routines.
McDonald's said Thursday its sales fell 6 percent to $4.71 billion in the January-March period. Declines have persisted in April.
"We're now operating in a completely different world," McDonald's President and CEO Chris Kempczinski said in a conference call with investors.
Worldwide, 75 percent of the fast food giant's 39,000 stores are open. Kempczinski said locations are gradually reopening according to local regulations.
McDonald's said its first-quarter earnings fell 17 percent to $1.11 billion.
The company shored up its finances in March by raising $6.5 billion in debt markets. It also plans to conserve cash by reducing the number of new restaurant openings this year. McDonald's has withdrawn its 2020 financial guidance and its long-term outlook.
Virus hits Comcast movies, theme parks
NEW YORK — Comcast's net income slid 40 percent to $2.15 billion in the first three months of the year as the coronavirus pandemic forced it to shut down its theme parks and its movies were kept out of shuttered theaters.
Revenue fell nearly 1 percent to $26.61 billion.
Comcast also reported Thursday that it lost 409,000 cable TV customers, the biggest source of the company's profits, as cord-cutting accelerated. That's already more than half the 671,000 customers it lost in all of 2019.
But it added 477,000 internet customers, which it said was its best quarterly number in more than a decade. It came as U.S. workplace shutdowns began in March and a mass work-from-home migration underscored the role home internet plays in Americans' lives.
Americans are increasingly opting for cheaper streaming video providers that are delivered over the internet, like Netflix, which both benefits and harms Comcast's business as an internet and traditional TV provider.
Boeing supplier offers more voluntary layoffs
WICHITA, Kan. — Spirit AeroSystems is offering voluntary layoffs to all its union-covered technical and professional workers in Wichita as the company continues to respond to the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX and the coronavirus pandemic.
It wasn't immediately clear how many jobs will be affected by the move, which was announced in an email to employees Wednesday night, The Wichita Eagle reported. The final day of work for those who take the buyout will be no later than May 14.
Last year, the employees' union, the Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace, represented more than 1,600 technical and professional workers at Spirit, but the company has since announced several layoffs, early retirement offers and furloughs.
The announcement comes after Boeing said Wednesday it would cut its commercial aircraft workforce by 15 percent as the demand for new airplanes continues to drop during the coronavirus pandemic.
Spirit spirit also is struggling because it makes about 70 percent of the Boeing 737 MAX, which was grounded last spring after two deadly crashes.