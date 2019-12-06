Consumers up credit card usage
WASHINGTON — Consumer borrowing rose in October by the largest amount in three months, reflecting a big rebound in the category that includes credit cards.
The Federal Reserve said Friday that borrowing increased by a seasonally adjusted $18.9 billion in October, up from a September increase of $9.6 billion.
The increased reflected a jump in use of credit cards, which rose by $7.9 billion after a small $187 million increase in September and an actual decline in August.
The category that covers auto loans and student loans increased by $11 billion, up from a gain of $9.4 billion in September.
Consumer credit is closely watched indications of households' willingness to keep borrowing to finance consumer spending, which accounts for 70 pecent of economic activity.
Amazon: Deliveries are back to normal
NEW YORK — Amazon said Friday that it's back to delivering its packages on time after bad weather and a rush of orders caused some delays earlier in the week.
"We quickly re-balanced capacity and it's all systems go now," tweeted Amazon executive Dave Clark, who oversees Amazon's warehouse and delivery network.
Amazon said it received a record amount of orders on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, when it offered steep discounts. And much of the Midwest experienced strong winds and snow at the end of the Thanksgiving weekend, causing hundreds of flight cancellations and making deliveries difficult.
Amazon's reputation depends on delivering orders on time. The online shopping giant has been working to cut its delivery time in half to one day from two for its Prime members, who pay $119 a year for speedier delivery and other perks. Other retailers like Walmart and Best Buy have tried to keep up by cutting their own delivery time.
Amazon expects to spend about $1.5 billion during the holiday shopping season as it switches to one-day delivery, partly to move items closer to customers and pay for more worker shifts. Last week, the company said it was hiring 200,000 holiday workers this year to pack and ship orders — double the amount it hired last year.
China waives 2 food tariff hikes
BEIJING — China is waiving punitive tariffs on U.S. soybeans and pork while the two sides negotiate a trade deal, the Ministry of Finance said Friday.
Beijing promised in September to lift the tariffs, adding to conciliatory steps that raised hopes for a settlement. The government announced then that Chinese importers were placing orders but no details of when the tariff exemption would take effect were released.
China is "carrying out the exclusion," the Ministry of Finance said on its website. The ministry and the Ministry of Commerce did not respond to requests for further information.
Negotiators are working on the details of a "Phase 1" agreement announced in October by President Donald Trump.
OPEC nations, Russia to cut oil output
NEW YORK — The OPEC oil-producing countries and ally Russia said Friday they have agreed to cut crude production, prompting a surge in global crude prices that they hope to sustain into next year.
The group decided to cut output by an extra 500,000 barrels a day as they try to support the price of energy and bolster their revenues. But the decision was not easy: They do not want to hand over too much business to the United States, which keeps pumping more oil and flooding the market.
The cuts come on top of a reduction of 1.2 million barrels a day that they have been observing for the past three years.
Saudi Arabia has been bearing the burden of the largest share of production cuts recently. But some countries including Iraq and Russia have been pumping more than expected, dampening the overall impact on markets.
Analysts note that if countries are already not complying with the current agreement, agreeing in principle could be pointless.
It's unclear whether energy prices will continue to rise. Even as the members of the cartel cut production, there is more oil coming to market from non-OPEC nations.
Ford recalls pickups over tailgates
DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. is recalling nearly 262,000 heavy-duty pickup trucks in the U.S. and Canada because the tailgates can open unexpectedly.
The recall covers F-250, F-350 and F-450 trucks from the 2017-2019 model years. All the trucks have electric tailgate latch release switches in the tailgate handle.
Ford says water can get into the electrical wiring and cause a short circuit, activating the switches and releasing the latches. That could allow loose cargo to fall onto the road.
The company says it has no reports of crashes or injuries. Trucks with mechanical tailgate latches are not affected.
Dealers will fix the tailgate frame wiring harnesses and install a new tailgate handle release switch. Owners will be notified by mail during the week of Jan. 20.