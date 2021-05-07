Consumers in March nearly equaled February's big borrowing total; cargo ship logjam off Calif. eases somewhat

Consumer borrowing posts a strong showing
WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer borrowing rose by a strong $25.8 billion in March, the second month in a row of sizable gains and a further indication that the economic recovery is picking up steam.
The March gain reported Friday by the Federal Reserve followed an even larger $26.1 billion consumer-borrowing rise in February. The two monthly increases were the biggest gains since a $26.8 billion increase in December 2019, before the pandemic hit.
The March borrowing advance reflected a $6.4 billion increase in the category that includes credit cards and a $19.4 billion rise in the category that covers auto loans and student loans.
Consumer borrowing is watched closely for signals it can send about households' willingness to borrow to finance their spending. Consumer spending accounts for two-thirds of U.S. economic activity.
The February and March increases in the credit card category followed four consecutive months in which credit card borrowing had fallen. Even with the recent gains, total debt in the credit card category of $980 billion is down 9 percent from the level in March 2020.
Total debt in the Fed's monthly stood at a record $4.24 trillion in March. The central bank's report does not include mortgages or any other debt secured by real estate, such as home equity loans.
Calif. ports cutting ship wait times
LOS ANGELES — Incoming cargo volume remains above normal but the time ships spend waiting at the Port of Los Angeles is leveling off, a port official told harbor commissioners.
Gene Seroka said of the 19 ships anchored outside the port on May 6, 10 were waiting to enter the Port of LA and the others were waiting to enter the adjacent Port of Long Beach.
Seroka said that in February, 90 percent of ships had to wait at anchor outside the breakwater and that's down to about 65 percent.
Terminals continue to operate at 10 percent to 15 percent above normal capacity, he added.
The two big California ports have been dealing with a surge in cargo traffic since July, a trend expected to continue into summer.
China trade surges as demand recovers
BEIJING — China's trade with the U.S. and the rest of the world surged by double digits in April as consumer demand recovered, but growth appeared to be slowing.
Global exports rose 32 percent over a year ago to $264 billion, in line with March but down from the explosive 60.6 percent rise in the first two months of 2021, customs data showed. Imports increased 43 percent to $221 billion, accelerating from March's 38 percent expansion.
Despite the jump in April's headline figures, exports are leveling off "and the rebound in imports stalled," Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics said in a report. "Demand is probably close to a cyclical peak."
German factory output and exports up
BERLIN — Factory production and exports increased strongly in Germany in March, according to official statistics released May 7, developments that bode well for the second quarter in Europe's largest economy as it struggles to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic.
The Economy Ministry said industrial production rose 2.5 percent over February when adjusted for seasonal and calendar factors.
The increase followed drops of 1.9 percent in February and 2.2 percent in January. ING economist Carsten Brzeski noted that on the year, industrial production was up a strong 5.1 percent.
In a separate encouraging report, German exports were up 1.2 percent in March over February, and up 16.1 percent over March of last year, according to the Federal Statistical Office.
Germany is one of South Carolina's largest global trading partners.
Fed regulator now acting comptroller
WASHINGTON — Michael J. Hsu, a top banking regulator at the Federal Reserve, was appointed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday as acting U.S. Comptroller of the Currency.
Yellen said that she planned to designate Hsu as first deputy comptroller, which allows him to become acting comptroller.
The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency is the agency within the Treasury that regulates all national banks in the country.
When Hsu takes the deputy's job on May 10 he will assume the role of acting comptroller, Yellen said.
Under the law, the comptroller is appointed by the president with confirmation required by the Senate. The Treasury secretary is responsible for appointing up to four deputies and designating one as the first deputy comptroller with the power to perform the duties of the comptroller on an acting basis if the top job is vacant.