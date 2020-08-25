Consumers getting more pessimistic about the economy; sales of new homes jump

Consumer confidence falls to 6-year low
WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer confidence fell for the second consecutive month, sinking to the lowest levels in more than six years as a resurgence of COVID-19 infections in many parts of the country heightened pessimism.
The Conference Board, a New York research organization, reported Tuesday that its Consumer Confidence Index declined to a reading of 84.8 in August, the lowest level since May 2014.
The drop, which followed a July decline to 91.7, put the index 36 percent below its high point for the year reached in February, before the coronavirus began to seriously affect the U.S.
Because consumer spending accounts for 70 percent of economic activity in the U.S., a drop-off in confidence gets a lot of attention from economists.
"Consumer spending has rebounded in recent months but increasing concerns among consumers about the economic outlook and their financial well-being will likely cause spending to cool in the months ahead," said Lynn Franco, senior director of indicators at the Conference Board.
July sales of new homes surge 13.9%
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Sales of new homes jumped again in July, rising 13.9 percent as the housing market continues to gain traction following a spring downturn caused by pandemic-related lockdowns.
The Commerce Department reported Tuesday that July's gain propelled sales of new homes to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 901,000, the most since 2006. That's a far bigger number than analysts had expected and follows big increases in May and June. The government report has a high margin of error, so the July figures could be revised in the coming months.
The recent sales gains followed a steep dropoff in March and April as much of the country stayed home due to government restrictions intended to slow the spread of coronavirus.
In a report last week, the National Association of Realtors reported that sales of existing homes rose by a record 24.7 percent in July, thanks to historically low interest rates. It was the second big spike in as many months and has helped stabilize the housing market in an otherwise uncertain economic time.
Low inventory of existing homes is pushing buyers into the new homes market, but inventory there is also shrinking. What was a 6-month supply of new homes a year ago is now down to a 4-month supply, thanks to a red-hot market.
"Sales may struggle to maintain their July pace going forward," said Nancy Vanden Houten of Oxford Economics. "While strong demand and lower mortgage rates are supportive of further growth in sales, the slow recovery and weak labor market pose downside risks."
Home prices rise 3.5% in June
WASHINGTON — U.S. home prices rose at a slightly slower pace in June, but the U.S. housing market continued to show resilience in the face of the coronvavirus pandemic.
The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index rose 3.5 percent in June from a year earlier, down from May's 3.6 percent increase and slightly below expectations.
Phoenix led the way with a 9 percent increase followed by Seattle, up 6.5 percent, and Tampa, up 5.9 percent. But prices rose at all 19 cities measured in June. The 20-city index released Tuesday excluded prices from the Detroit metropolitan area index because of delays related to pandemic at the deed recording office.
"The June Case-Shiller numbers show the housing market continues to withstand the pandemic-driven blows that have caused so many other facets of the economy to suffer," said economist Matthew Speakman at the real estate firm Zillow.
American Air plans 19,000 job cuts
DALLAS — American Airlines said Tuesday it will eliminate 19,000 jobs in October as it struggles with a sharp downturn in travel because of the pandemic.
Flight attendants will bear the heaviest cuts, with 8,100 losing their jobs.
The furloughs and management layoffs announced Tuesday are in addition to 23,500 employees who accepted buyouts, retired early or took long-term leaves of absence. American began the year with about 140,000 employees but expects fewer than 100,000 to remain in October.
U.S. air travel plunged 95 percent by April, a few weeks after the first significant coronavirus outbreaks in the United States. Passenger traffic has recovered slightly since then but remains down 70 percent from a year ago, and carriers say they need fewer workers.
American's announcement comes one day after Delta Air Lines said it will furlough 1,941 pilots in October unless it reaches a cost-cutting deal with the pilots' union.
Best Buy online sales surge; hurdles remain
NEW YORK — Best Buy Co. reported that online sales more than tripled in the fiscal second quarter, as shoppers bought computers, tablets and large appliances to help them cook, work and learn from home during the pandemic.
Overall, the nation's largest consumer electronics chain reported profits that beat analysts' expectations and overall sales rose 4 percent in the quarter ended Aug. 3. The strong numbers, announced Tuesday, follow standout performances from other big box stores like Target and Walmart, both of which have seen explosive growth in curbside pickup and other online services.
Best Buy said that sales growth was tracking 20 percent during the first three weeks of the current quarter compared to a year ago, but warned it will see a slowdown amid an uncertain environment.
"We are still operating in a dynamic environment, and much uncertainty remains around future outbreaks, government stimulus efforts and the economic impact of sustained high unemployment levels and ongoing shutdowns that vary by industry," Best Buy CEO Corie Barry told analysts.
The company reported earnings of $432 million, or $1.65 per share, in the quarter. That compares with $238 million, or 89 cents per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. Best Buy posted revenue of $9.91 billion in the period, up about 4 percent, also topping forecasts.
Zappos CEO exits after 20 years at helm
LAS VEGAS — The longtime CEO of Las Vegas-based online shoe retailer Zappos.com is retiring from the company.
Company spokeswoman Laura Davis confirmed to the Las Vegas Review-Journal Monday that Tony Hsieh stepped down after 20 years at the helm. He is being succeeded chief operating officer Kedar Deshpande.
Hsieh, 46, is a Harvard University graduate who joined the online shoe company then called ShoeSite.com in 1999. The company moved from San Franscisco to Henderson in 2004, the moved to downtown Las Vegas in 2013.
Zappos was sold to Amazon for $1.2 billion in 2009, but Hsieh remained with the company.
He has a residence in downtown Las Vegas and in 2012 invested $350 million into revitalizing downtown Las Vegas, developing the popular Container Park with its fire-breathing praying mantis art sculpture at the entrance.
"Everything Tony did in helping rebuild downtown was energized, mesmerizing and exciting for our city," Mayor Carolyn Goodman told the newspaper. "He's a modest person. He's not a braggart, but he loves to do things that are different and challenging. When everyone is swimming downstream, he is swimming upstream."
Alibaba's Ant Group files for IPO
HONG KONG — Ant Group, the financial technology arm of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group, on Tuesday filed for a dual listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai, in what may be the largest share offering since the coronavirus pandemic began.
The initial public offering will be the first dual listing on the Hong Kong exchange and Shanghai's STAR Market. The company's filing did not disclose the timetable for its public offering or how much money it hopes to raise.
Ant Group operates Alipay, one of China's two dominant online payments services. Over a billion users use Alipay to pay for purchases both online and in stores, to send money to friends and to pay bills. In the 12 months that ended in June, Ant Group tallied $17 trillion in transaction volume.
In the filing, Ant Group said it plans to use the funds raised from the listing to expand its service offerings, invest in research and development, and to expand its payments business internationally.
Ant Group was valued at $150 billion in a private fundraising round in 2018, making it the most valuable startup company in the world.
The company posted revenue of $10.5 billion in the first half of this year, an increase of almost 40 percent from the same period in 2019. The company also runs one of the world's largest money market funds as well as Zhima Credit, a private credit rating system for its users.
KFC suspends 'Finger Lickin' Good' slogan
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Don't lick your fingers!
That's what Kentucky Fried Chicken signaled to customers Monday as the company suspended its "It's Finger Lickin' Good" tagline after 64 years, deeming it "the most inappropriate slogan for 2020" amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The suspension will affect the slogan's use in global advertising "for a little while," the company said in a statement.
"We find ourselves in a unique situation — having an iconic slogan that doesn't quite fit in the current environment," said Catherine Tan-Gillespie, the company's global chief marketing officer.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's coronavirus safety measures calls for people to avoid touching their eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands to reduce exposure to the virus.
For now, the company, which is a Yum! Brands, is telling fans not to worry.
"The slogan will be back," the statement said. "Just when the time is right."