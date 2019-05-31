Consumer spending pace slows in April
WASHINGTON — Consumer spending slowed in April with inflation up, but still far below the target set by the Federal Reserve.
There was a burst of spending in the prior month as well.
The Commerce Department said Friday that spending increased 0.3% in April following a 1.1% surge in March that had been the largest increase in nearly a decade. Personal income growth, which had been lagging in recent months, jumped 0.5% in April.
Inflation, as measured by a gauge tied to consumer spending, increased 1.5% in April compared with a year ago, up slightly from a 1.4% 12-month change in April. The Fed tries to manage interest rate policy to achieve annual price gains of 2%. However, through the first three months of this year, inflation fell farther from this goal.
Renault sets vote for Fiat merger
PARIS — French automaker Renault says its board will meet on Tuesday to vote on a possible merger with Fiat Chrysler.
Fiat Chrysler has proposed to merge with Renault to create the world's third-biggest automaker, worth almost $40 billion, and combine forces in the race to make electric and autonomous vehicles. The merged company would produce some 8.7 million vehicles a year, more than General Motors and trailing only Volkswagen and Toyota.
If Renault's board approves the plan, that would allow for the two sides to enter exclusive merger negotiations. The ensuing process would involve consultations with unions, the French government, antitrust authorities and would take about a year.
Ga. animal drug plant is restarted
AUGUSTA, Ga. — An animal pharmaceutical plant in Georgia has restarted operations.
Brazilian drug company Uniao Quimica Farmaceutica Nacional SA acquired the former Elanco facility in Augusta last year. It celebrated the restart of production Thursday.
The Augusta Chronicle reports the company operates through its U.S. subsidiary, Union Agener. It produces an injectable hormone that stimulates milk production in dairy cows and is marketed under the Posilac brand name. The company hopes the Georgia plant will give it an edge over its primary competitor in Brazil, a subsidiary of Merck & Co. that sources the hormone from a South Korean producer.
Uniao hopes to begin selling the product pending regulatory approval in the third or fourth quarter.
The privately held company is Brazil's largest pharmaceutical firm and produces generic drugs and over-the-counter medications.
The 'Pharm Bro' sues over his ouster
NEW YORK — Imprisoned pharmaceutical entrepreneur Martin Shkreli has sued three executives at a company he started, saying they illegally ousted him and defrauded the company of millions of dollars.
The lawsuit was filed Friday in Manhattan federal court. It seeks unspecified damages.
Shkreli was dubbed the Pharma Bro and is perhaps best known for boosting the price of a life-saving drug by more than 5,000% and trolling his critics on social media while he worked at Retrophin.
He was convicted in August 2017 of fraud related to his handling of hedge fund investments and Retrophin stock but brashly predicted he'd never go to prison.
The 36-year-old Shkreli is serving a seven-year sentence at a low-security prison complex.
China factory activity contracts in May
BEIJING — China's factory activity fell into contraction territory in May amid an ongoing trade dispute with the U.S. that has seen higher tariffs slapped on Chinese exports.
The National Bureau of Statistics and an industry group, the China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing, said Friday that the composite purchasing managers' index of China dropped to 49.4 in May, down from 50.1 in April.
That suggests that manufacturing activity for the month shrank since any reading below 50 shows that activity is contracting.
In an analysis, ING Greater China economist Iris Pang said: "We believe that the contraction in new orders means domestic manufacturing activity has been affected by both the trade war and the technology war."