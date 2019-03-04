Construction spending slips in Dec.
WASHINGTON — U.S. construction spending edged down 0.6 percent in December with declines in residential construction and government projects. Even with the December setback, construction spending for all of 2018 reached record levels, though it was the smallest increase seven years.
The December decline followed a 0.8 percent rise in November, the Commerce Department reported Monday. Residential construction fell by 1.4 percent, revealing ongoing struggles in the housing sector. Nonresidential activity rose 0.4 percent, while spending on government projects fell 0.6 percent, with both federal and state and local activity falling.
For the year, construction spending rose 4.1 percent to $1.3 trillion. It was an all-time high, but the 4.1 percent gain was the weakest performance since spending fell 2.6 percent in 2011.
Construction spending had hit a previous record high of $1.16 trillion in 2006, the peak of a housing boom that would begin declining in 2007, helping to trigger a deep recession and five-year retreat in construction spending.
Work ending at Ohio GM plant
LORDSTOWN, Ohio — General Motors says the first of five North American plants that it plans to close by 2020 will end production this week.
A GM spokeswoman confirmed Monday that production of the Chevrolet Cruze will come to an end Wednesday at its sprawling Ohio assembly plant near Youngstown.
The plant closings are part of a major restructuring under way for the automaker.
GM is shifting its focus to making trucks, SUVs and electric and autonomous vehicles.
The plant closings in the U.S. still must be negotiated with the union so some workers at GM's Lordstown plant in Ohio are hoping it still can be saved .
The plant that employed more than 4,000 workers just a few years ago has been down to 1,400 hourly employees in recent months.
Disney cuts earnings potential for CEO
NEW YORK — The Walt Disney Co. is cutting $13.5 million of CEO Bob Iger's annual future potential earnings ahead of the closing of Disney's $71.3 billion acquisition of Fox's entertainment assets.
The move comes ahead of Disney's annual shareholder meeting Thursday. A year ago, shareholders voted against Iger's pay package at the shareholder meeting in a non-binding vote that the company said it would take into consideration for future compensation.
The company is cutting an annual base salary increase of $500,000 that Iger was set to receive when the Fox deal closes and maintains his current base of $3 million. It cuts the annual bonus he was set to receive by $8 million to $12 million. It also cut his annual target long-term incentive award by $5 million to $20 million.
Facebook invests in W.Va. broadband
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Facebook says it's going to help expand broadband internet in West Virginia.
The social media company announced a plan Monday to build a high-capacity fiber optic cable network in the state that telecommunication companies will be able to access.
Work on the roughly 275-mile cable route is scheduled to start this year and is expected to take about 18 to 24 months to finish.
The plan is for the cable to start in the western part of the state, move through the Kanawha Valley then turn northwest into the Appalachia region.
The Federal Communications Commission says 82 percent of West Virginians have access to fixed broadband internet speeds.
Office Depot, Alibaba to open e-store
NEW YORK — Office Depot and Alibaba.com are creating a co-branded online store to expand the reach of both companies with small and medium-sized businesses.
The companies announced the agreement Monday as part of a broader array of services they are providing to small business. Over time, the companies intend to help U.S. small businesses sell their products to buyers around the world through Alibaba.com, the wholesale trade site of the Chinese online retail titan the Alibaba Group.
It marks Alibaba.com's first U.S. partnership with a major retailer. The core of Alibaba.com's business is connecting small businesses with its more than 150,000 suppliers worldwide, a catalog of product listings and manufacturing capabilities. So Office Depot's small and medium size business customers will be able to find a broader array of products or a reputable supplier to make their goods in a faster and more effective way.
Office Depot has struggled in recent years with intense competition from Amazon.com, which has been increasingly invading on the office supplier chain's turf by offering office supply sales for U.S. companies.
FDA chief calls out Walgreens over tobacco
WASHINGTON — A top U.S. regulator wants to meet with Walgreens leaders to discuss whether the drugstore chain has a problem with illegal tobacco sales to minors.
Scott Gottlieb of the Food and Drug Administration said Monday Walgreens is a top violator among drugstores that sell tobacco products including cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and e-cigarettes. He says inspectors have found nearly 1,800 instances since 2010 in which one of the company's stores violated the law.
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. runs more than 9,500 U.S. drugstores. Spokesman Jim Cohn says the company welcomes a meeting with the FDA. He says Walgreens prohibits tobacco sales to minors, and employees who violate that policy can be fired immediately. Walgreens rival CVS quit selling tobacco in its stores several years ago.
New era starts for Everett's Paine Field
EVERETT, Wash. — Commercial air service is beginning at Paine Field in Everett, Washington.
Alaska Airlines begins operations out of the airport on Monday. There are currently nine destination cities from Paine Field - including Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Denver.
United Airlines will begin commercial flights on March 31.
Brett Smith, CEO of Propeller Airports, which will operate the two-gate terminal, projects 1.2 million travelers will pass through Paine Field each year.
The Federal Aviation Administration its environmental review on late last month and didn't find any significant noise or traffic impacts from the 24-planned daily departures. That review had been delayed due to the recent government shutdown.
Southwest set to launch Hawaii flights
DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines plans to begin long-delayed service to Hawaii on March 17 with a flight from Oakland, California, to Honolulu.
An airline spokesman said Monday the flight was already sold out.
The airline begins flights to Kahului Airport on the island of Maui on April 7. Eventually it plans to serve four airports in Hawaii from Oakland, San Jose, Sacramento and San Diego.
The Dallas company plans to start daily inter-island hops between Honolulu and Kahului on April 28 and between Honolulu and Onizuka International Airport on Hawaii Island on May 12.
Southwest wanted to sell Hawaiian flights last year, but it took longer than expected to gain approval from the Federal Aviation Administration. That process was further delayed by the 35-day government shutdown that began late last year.
WarnerMedia hires former NBC exec
NEW YORK — WarnerMedia is hiring former NBC Entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt as chairman of its entertainment and direct-to-consumer divisions in a reorganization.
Greenblatt will run the company's marquee HBO property as well as Turner cable networks TNT, TBS and truTV, among other properties that were previously run separately.
The moves come after HBO's longtime chief executive Richard Plepler said he will exit the cable channel.
Last week a federal appeals court last week upheld AT&T's $81 billion takeover of Time Warner that was finalized in June 2018, approving one of the biggest media deals on record in the face of opposition from the Trump administration.
Telecom companies have been acquiring producers of entertainment, news and other content to compete with tech giants such as Google, Amazon and Netflix. WarnerMedia plans to launch an upcoming streaming service later this year, a three-tiered offering with a slate of new and library content centered around the existing HBO streaming app.
US to issue its own data on Puerto Rico
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The U.S. government will for the first time publish economic data on Puerto Rico amid concerns that statistics released by the U.S. territory are flawed.
The Bureau of Economic Analysis said Monday that it will analyze consumer spending, business investment and trade in goods from 2012 through 2017. The agency said its work could eventually lead to an estimate of Puerto Rico's gross domestic product.
The bureau said the island needs a more modern set of statistics that adhere to international economic accounting standards. The announcement comes nearly a year after Puerto Rico tried to merge its Institute of Statistics with another agency.
The island is in a 12-year recession and trying to restructure a portion of its more than $70 billion public debt load.