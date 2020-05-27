Considerations for moving vs. renovating

Experts say these are the essential questions to answer before deciding whether to renovate or move.
- How do you feel about your current home? If you love it and just need more space, better layout or updating, renovation is likely your better option.
- Does the location of your current home work for you? This is the number one factor in real estate. If you like your house, neighborhood and neighbors, remodeling is probably in your future.
- How would a move affect the children? Many families limit themselves to their current school district in order to minimize disruption in their children’s lives.
- Is renovation possible? For some houses, adding rooms or altering layout is impossible or unaffordable. For example, the edifice might require increased structural support before adding rooms. Real estate agent Jon Stroud of the Stroud Group at The Boulevard Company notes there are questions not ordinarily considered: “Will the HOA allow you to add on? Will adding on reduce your yard so much that it will be hard to sell?”
- How long are you planning to stay in your home? The vast majority of upgrades cost more than the value they add to the house, so unless you’re planning to enjoy the upgrade’s benefits, a major renovation will cost you money in the short and long run.
- Have you considered transactional costs? Buying and selling homes come with closing costs that consume thousands of dollars. For buyers, that amounts to between 2 and 5 percent of the cost of the home. For sellers, it’s between 8 and 11 percent, including real estate agent fees. On a $250,000 home, that’s $20,000 - $27,500. Factor that into the decision.
- Are you “over-improving” your home? Homes out of character with their neighbors tend not to fetch significantly higher sale prices. In a neighborhood where home prices hover around $200/square foot, even those with the most desirable upgrades tend not to attract offers for much more than that. This can diminish the value of a major renovation.
- How do you feel about the hassles involved? Major renovations take months and usually interfere with family life. They can even require you to leave your home and rent somewhere else for a while. Moving also has its hassles and added costs – packing up, physically moving, attempting to buy and sell simultaneously, and the whole underwriting headache attached to the mortgage.
- Do you crave a change? It may be as simple as that, financial and other considerations aside. In that case, you’re moving.
In the end, the decision is predicated on personal preferences and specific circumstances. The only universal rule is that the best decisions take everything into consideration.