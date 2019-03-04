The Post and Courier has been deeply entrenched in the Lowcountry community for more than two centuries. Each year we raise funds to assist those in greatest need through our Good Cheer Fund which to date has provided $9,159,887 in community assistance. Our Media In Education program provides area schools with digital news and resources to help students expand critical thinking skills, engage in teamwork and develop creativity. Additionally, we partner with these diverse local non-profits and charitable organizations to ensure the sustainability of our Lowcountry quality of life.

 

 

The Good Cheer Fund             

Media In Education                                                                
SEWE                                                                        

Wine + Food                                                              

Cooper River Bridge Run                                          

Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired      

Trident United Way                                                   

Rotary Club of Charleston

The Ronald McDonald House                                   

Operation Home

Gibbes Museum of Art                                              

Friends of the Charleston Library Society

Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum  

Charleston Exchange Club

Historic Charleston Foundation

Charleston Museum                                                   

Homeless to Hope

S.C. Aquarium                                                           

Komen Race for the Cure

The Star Gospel Mission                                            

Project Unity

The Lowcountry Food Bank                                     

Riverbanks Zoo

The Carolina Youth Development Center                 

Trident Literacy Association

American College of the Building Arts                     

Volvo Car Open

The Salvation Army    

Charleston RiverDogs

Catholic Charities of Charleston                                

Charleston Leadership Foundation

Charleston Animal Society                                        

DigSouth

 

Trident Technical College

Hollings Cancer Center

Greater Charleston Restaurant Association

Charleston Heart Association

Charleston March of Dimes

United State Golf Association

Birds of Prey

Charleston Jazz Association

Komen Race for the Cure

The Star Gospel Mission                                            

Project Unity

The Lowcountry Food Bank                                     

Riverbanks Zoo

The Carolina Youth Development Center                 

Trident Literacy Association

American College of the Building Arts                     

Volvo Car Open

The Salvation Army    

Charleston RiverDogs

Catholic Charities of Charleston                                

Charleston Leadership Foundation

Charleston Animal Society                                        

DigSouth

Trident Technical College

Hollings Cancer Center

Greater Charleston Restaurant Association

Charleston Heart Association

Charleston March of Dimes

United State Golf Association

Birds of Prey

Charleston Jazz Association

 
  