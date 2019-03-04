The Post and Courier has been deeply entrenched in the Lowcountry community for more than two centuries. Each year we raise funds to assist those in greatest need through our Good Cheer Fund which to date has provided $9,159,887 in community assistance. Our Media In Education program provides area schools with digital news and resources to help students expand critical thinking skills, engage in teamwork and develop creativity. Additionally, we partner with these diverse local non-profits and charitable organizations to ensure the sustainability of our Lowcountry quality of life.
The Good Cheer Fund
Media In Education
Wine + Food
Cooper River Bridge Run
Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired
Trident United Way
Rotary Club of Charleston
The Ronald McDonald House
Operation Home
Gibbes Museum of Art
Friends of the Charleston Library Society
Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum
Charleston Exchange Club
Historic Charleston Foundation
Charleston Museum
Homeless to Hope
S.C. Aquarium
Komen Race for the Cure
The Star Gospel Mission
Project Unity
The Lowcountry Food Bank
Riverbanks Zoo
The Carolina Youth Development Center
Trident Literacy Association
American College of the Building Arts
Volvo Car Open
The Salvation Army
Charleston RiverDogs
Catholic Charities of Charleston
Charleston Leadership Foundation
Charleston Animal Society
DigSouth
Trident Technical College
Hollings Cancer Center
Greater Charleston Restaurant Association
Charleston Heart Association
Charleston March of Dimes
United State Golf Association
Birds of Prey
Charleston Jazz Association
