Commentary: Walmart, state Chamber of Commerce urge passage of SC hate crime bill

On the night of June 17, 2015, the tragedy at Charleston's historic Emanuel AME Church was added to the list of America's most infamous hate crimes.
The next morning, public officials described our state as "heartbroken," and I think that was a fair assessment. Yet more than five years later, South Carolina remains one of only three states in the country that has failed to pass a hate crime law.
Our inability to convert our heartbreak over the Mother Emanuel shootings into meaningful legislative action is a form of the silence the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. warned of when he said: "The silence of the good people is more dangerous than the brutality of the bad people."
Passage of the hate crime bill now back before the Legislature represents an opportunity for the good people of South Carolina to speak out in a loud and united voice against hate and the brutality it breeds.
Walmart has not only endorsed the hate crime bill. We are actively supporting the campaign to see that it becomes law. Why? Because this is a very personal issue for us.
Standing up against hate crimes is a way of standing up for our diverse workforce of 31,613 associates in South Carolina who make Walmart the state's biggest employer. And it's an expression of solidarity with the diverse community of customers who visit our 123 retail stores in the Palmetto State and shop with us online.
Walmart associates include blacks, whites, Latinx, Asian Americans and Native Americans. Gays and straights. Native-born and newly arrived Americans. Some of us build our religious faith around the New Testament, others the Old Testament or the Quaran. Still others view faith differently. Our individual politics stretch across the ideological spectrum.
This kind of diversity makes us a stronger, healthier company, but only if it is combined with inclusion. Like other big companies, we are working hard to make that sense of inclusion part of our culture.
Hate crimes, by contrast, represent the polar opposite of inclusion. They are vile expressions of exclusion, whether they take the form of a swastika painted on a synagogue wall or a horrific act of mass murder in a black church. These acts and the intolerance behind them are repugnant to the vast majority of people in South Carolina and to the rest of America.
Opponents of the legislation maintain that existing criminal law already covers the offenses outlined in the hate crime bill. True, but the bill would make it a more serious offense when these crimes are aimed at a specific person or group of people just because of who they are.
The fact that Walmart and the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce are both working for passage of the hate crime bill reflects expanding eagerness by business to get directly involved with issues of social justice.
Passage of the hate crime bill would accelerate positive change in South Carolina. It would encourage continued investment here by major corporations by demonstrating that we have cast off the legacy of Jim Crow. And it would deliver a message to Palmetto State residents of all races, religions, colors, genders, national origins and sexual orientations.
Kate Mora is regional vice president for South Carolina Walmart stores.