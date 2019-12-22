At Savannah Grace Rehab & Assisted Living, they pull out all the stops for the holiday party.

In the reception area of the facility, part of The Palms of Mount Pleasant, a towering ice sculpture formed a pair of gigantic, glistening snowflakes. Pretty much every available wall and square inch of counter space was decked out, too. Buffets steamed with ham and shrimp and grits, or tempted with red velvet cake and plenty of pie. A bar proffered a holiday tipple.

But the main event was Keith Miller. An unassuming man in jeans and a wool cap, he was settled on a stool in a corner of the main gathering space, soulfully strumming an amplified acoustic guitar, serving up a finger-style succession of holiday standards.

He left the lyrics, however, to the listeners.

Was this really the best idea, given that a solid swell of the party goers were in the memory care unit, with Alzheimer's disease and dementia?

It turned out that it was. Through “Silent Night” and “Jingle Bells,” from “The Christmas Song” to “The Little Drummer Boy,” the crowd cheerily chimed in. Quite remarkably, many did so word for word.

Clustering around tables or pulling up wheelchairs to the make-shift stage, the audience nailed song after song, heads bobbing, toes tapping, eyes dancing and smiles stretching faces wide.

In their music-prompted pleasure zone, each plunged into his or her long-term memory, effortlessly retrieving chestnuts roasting on an open fire, a one-horse open sleigh and pa rum pa pum pum.

Music, it was resoundingly clear, had forged a remarkable inroad to recall.

Tapping into the past

Those spot-on recollection skills were no surprise to Mark Newbrough. An associate professor and section head for geriatrics at the Medical University of South Carolina, he also serves as medical director at Shem Creek Health Center, an MUSC-affiliated geriatric clinic located on the campus of South Bay at Mount Pleasant continuing care retirement community.

He offered that people who grew up singing such Christmas songs would be able to recall them.

"That would be deep, deep, deep in their long-term memory, so those would go all the way back to childhood memory," he said.

Those in the memory care unit at Savannah Grace have their own past passions and pastimes, which they may or may not be able to call up on demand. But they all sure knew those vintage Christmas hits.

Newbrough attributes this to the fact that people who have dementia tend to regress in what they're able to recall. By tapping into their memories connected with a particular song, they are able to participate.

"If you were to go in there playing AC/DC, it would be a different experience."

The pleasure principle

With this in mind, music can make for some very pleasurable interludes for those with memory challenges, as they offer an opportunity for all to participate.

Newbrough has science on his side: The neurotransmitters affected by pleasure have a positive impact on our brain.

“Everyone's brain chemistry works better when they get such pleasure," he said.

Music is among the activities that offers such pleasure, as is pet therapy and intergenerational activities such as performances by an elementary school group.

"If people can regularly get something positive in their day to day that they can identify with and that stimulates their brain positively, it's going to be beneficial," he said.

Senior care music scene

Of course, such music programming is by no means a new trend in the Charleston senior scene. There is a well-established program launched by Emily Remington at Franke at Seaside in Mount Pleasant, and Bishop Gadsden boasts robust offerings, including concerts produced by Piccolo Spoleto Festival and other arts organizations.

Miller, who came to perform at Savannah Grace through Lowcountry Pianist & Company, was spurred to do so by his own experience with two autistic sons. That led him to seek out gigs as a way to spend time with his son Nathan, also a musician.

"It has turned out to be really good for us both," he said.

He has also created a program for those with autism and others called "Where the World Fails, Music Speaks." For Miller, the music is a means to an end, one that transcends his own desire for artistic self-expression: “It’s not about the music itself. That’s just the tool to connect.”

For the past year, musician and vocalist Leah Suarez has performed at Wellmore on Daniel Island, drawn to do so by way of a friend’s mother, a resident there who enjoys hosting Suarez.

"This has always been something near and dear to my heart," said Suarez, who has been interested in music therapy since college.

At Wellmore, she plays with an accompanist, availing of a Steinway that was donated to the facility and taking requests from residents. Sometimes, if she has a hunch someone wants to join in, she'll subtly make the microphone available.

"I try to meet them where they are," she said.

Each time she visits, a couple who fondly remembers Mexico requests the same favorites.

"They'll tell me about an experience," she said. "It's helping to resurface really beautiful memories."

Method to the magic

Though it was clear to me that there was something altogether positive happening at Savannah Grace, Newbrough said it's hard to conduct a definitive study of music and memory among older individuals to evaluate the relationship between the two. This is due to other factors that may have contributed to memory loss through their life.

He points instead to data about the effects of music on younger children, such as studies charting the positive impact of children who learn to play a musical instrument.

"It develops different connections in the brain," he said.

There is some indication of a connection, like a 2019 study published in “The Journal for Prevention of Alzheimer’s Disease," which found that patients with a clinical diagnosis of Alzheimer-related dementia showed increases in brain function after participating in a personalized music listening program.

Scientific corroboration or no, Newbrough finds that its use is definitely helpful, citing the Savannah Grace party.

"Anybody who has been there and has witnessed what you witnessed last week has to walk out of the room feeling like it was worthwhile," he said.

Memory-prompting mixtape

So how can busy loved ones readily make music available to those who struggle to engage?

When creating a playlist, Newbrough recommends opting for familiar songs. And for those doing so with new technologies like Alexa, they might name it something simple like “Music,” so it can be easily called up, and leave instructions for attendants. However, he cautions, if music was not a part of someone's life, it won't necessarily work for that brain.

Suarez suggests a playlist from the Great American Songbook by composers like George Gershwin, Cole Porter, Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn, which older people likely would know well. She's found “‘S’Wonderful” and “Them There Eyes” to be particularly well received.

At Savannah Grace, Miller has success with classic holiday songs, and also tunes such as "Country Road" and "Tenderly." His son, Nathan, does well with Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love.”

And if at first you don't succeed, you can always change your tune. Once, he introduced "Sweet Baby James" by James Taylor, which was met with blank stares. When he switched gears to Johnny Cash, it was game on. Miller often initiates a name-that-tune game, starting a song to gauge its response and moving to another if it is doesn't elicit one.

When in doubt, you can always bring in the professionals.

“Ask us to sing at your family function. Musicians love this,” Suarez said, encouraging the addition of a small hand percussion like a tambourine.

"Music adds value to our lives at all phases of our lives," said Newbrough. And while it can make a difference in the quality of life for a loved one who enjoys music, caregivers often are so overwhelmed they don't think of it.

“I hope whoever is looking after me in later life will make music available," said Newbrough, who happens to be a lifetime devotee of the creative arts with a particular penchant for opera. "I'll be putting that in the paperwork."

At the Savannah Grace holiday party-turned-sing-along, a rapt resident in a wheelchair sat near Miller for the whole of the evening. After he had played a chunk of the 20th-century Christmas canon — and, at the request of the audience, played some of them once more — she asked him, “Do you know any Christmas songs?”

As it happens, Miller does, and he’ll gladly play them again and again.