The 2018 gardening year began with an unwelcome surprise: 5.3 inches of snow on Jan. 3, preceded by ice and followed by several days of below-freezing temperatures. As a glass-half-empty-type of gardener, I assumed the worst.
The snow, however, was a blessing in disguise. Combined with the blankets I had put over cold-sensitive foliage, the accumulated snow insulated plants from freezing. All my covered plants survived, while the one poor wallflower that wouldn’t fit under the frost blanket almost didn’t. Perennial Lemmon's marigold (Tagetes lemmonii) survived the record low — 14 degrees recorded at the airport on Jan. 5 — even though it normally would be done in by temperatures under 20 degrees.
My personal weather rule-of-thumb is that one weather extreme is followed by another in the same year. In 2018, that meant an unusually cold January was followed by a much warmer February with average temperatures a full 10 degrees above the 30-year normal. Consequently, many elements of nature appeared earlier than usual, including the greening of centipede and the emergence of sand gnats and tree pollen.
In late February and again in mid-March, temperatures that reached 82 degrees shortened the blooming time of early daffodils like ‘Ice Follies,’ ‘Linnaeus’ and ‘Tete-a-Tete.’ Fortunately, late daffodils and narcissus, like ‘Ceylon’ and ‘Geranium,’ enjoyed moderate April temperatures in the 60s and 70s and bloomed longer than usual.
Two of my other spring-flowering perennials performed exceptionally well this year. Native swamp jessamine (Gelsemium rankinii) was loaded with bright yellow flowers. Yellow flag iris bloomed for the first time in many years, starting on March 28. I’m waiting to see if it blooms again in 2019.
As the old saying goes, “Patience is a virtue.” In January, several readers emailed me to ask how long they should wait for a bottlebrush (Callistemon citrinus) that appeared dead to awaken. I encouraged them to wait until late April before removing plants, because they might not actually be dead.
Because my gardening “to-do” list is rather long, I didn’t get around to cutting down my own bottlebrush that also appeared lifeless. In early June, I was surprised to find several bright green 1-foot-tall new shoots coming from the back side of the trunk, the side protected by a large, dense boxwood. Whether these few slender branches are robust enough to survive the coming winter remains to be seen.
Another evergreen shrub that did not fare well in the cold was ‘Soft Caress’ mahonia (Mahonia eurybracteata), a wonderful filler plant that looks more like a miniature palm than a mahonia. All leaves on my most exposed plants slowly turned brown and fell off. Fortunately, these vigorous plants soon leafed out again, and most were looking much better by early May. Progress of the two smallest plants was slowed by a very small, very cute rabbit, who decided these plants were so tasty it was worth standing on its hind legs to reach the leaves.
Banana shrubs (Magnolia figo) suffer during and after ice storms. Ice-encased leaves are brittle and break off. Temperatures below 2 degrees injure leaves and turn them brown. My plant needed a lot of pruning this spring to remove the dead ends of branches. It appeared noticeably less dense afterwards. However, as a sign of its determination, a few flowers opened this fall out of its normal spring blooming period.
After a rainy April, May and July, the rain tap shut off in August, September and October, when it was time for drought-tolerant salvias to shine. My four autumn sages (Salvia greggii), the ‘Coral Nymph’ (Salvia coccinea) plant I received from a friend and ‘Amistad’ bloomed profusely all fall, despite the lack of rain and infrequent watering. These salvias, together with a few short swamp sunflowers (Helianthus angustifolius) that the deer missed and native wild ageratum (Conoclinium coelestinum) that spread across my back beds, were the main blooming perennials in my yard this fall.
One of the best things about the gardening year in the Lowcountry is that there’s something to do every month. As 2018 ends, I’m looking forward to planting daffodil bulbs ordered online at the last minute.