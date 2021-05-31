With set protocols and a new vaccine program, Spoleto primes for a health-focused festival

Spoleto Festival USA is leading the pack of major festivals reemergent in Charleston. That means they have also shouldered the weight of demonstrating how such efforts can be done safely and responsibly.

And by the looks of it they have done so with due diligence, whittling down head counts, rethinking venues and devoting countless hours to implementing protocols that are in the interest of better health, if not the bottom line.

Trust me, no savvy arts presenter wants to space out its patrons, then place them in pods of two or four. You've no doubt heard the old adage that every rogue calorie goes right to the hips? You should see what every vacant seat does to a balance sheet.

Nor would a producer of a live arts event warm to the wrinkle of adding another layer of staffing, which was deemed necessary for mitigating COVID-19 protocol confusion. It's ample sweat equity populating staffing spreadsheets as it is.

And any live performance professional would doubtless balk at being the mask police. It's a Sisyphean task just suggesting to some patrons to simply, kindly silence their mobile device.

But when Spoleto Festival USA made the decision to forge ahead with a 2021 festival (and did so at a time when the predictions for May were as varied as they were vexing), they committed to proceed, but to do so with abundant caution. The safety of artists, staff and patrons were the paramount concern.

First, the team identified an irrefutable collective self-truth: They are not medical experts.

So they instead sought out the guidance of the MUSC Health Back2Business program at the Medical University of South Carolina. The initiative lends medical expertise to business owners and organizations in order to reopen during COVID-19, while adhering to the most recent evidence-based guidelines for maintaining a safe environment.

Mike East, the festival's director of production, took charge of the protocol development with MUSC. After determining that the overriding 2021 imperative would be "to engineer a festival that we can do safely and responsibly," they started getting into details after January.

That has meant moving all but two events outdoors. From the get-go, the Chamber Music Series was to remain at the Dock Street Theatre with limited capacity. In a more recent shift, "The Woman in Black" was moved from the intended outdoor venue of Charleston Visitor Center & Bus Shed indoors to Festival Hall.

A new venue was created at Rivers Green for dance productions. The longstanding festival concert spot at Cistern Yard got the green light, but at 25 percent capacity (and a few more seats have been added since then).

According to Jessie Bagley, the festival's director of marketing and public relations, all protocols are now in place, and there they will remain.

There will be spaced-out patron pods of two and four seats. Masks are required, but can be taken off when seated.

"I know things are shifting, but we're going to stick with that policy for the time being," Bagley said.

That being said, temperature checks have been ruled out, based on the reasoning that they are an unreliable marker with warm weather in Charleston. Patrons have been instructed through email communications to pay attention to symptoms and encouraged to stay home if they arise.

"(We are) being very flexible on refunds this year because we will happily return your money if you are not feeling well," she said.

Dedicated personnel, called COVID-19 compliance officers, will manage any questions, confusion or protocol breeches.

The focus on safety has already paid off with the staff and artists, which benefits audiences, too.

"We are upwards of 90 percent fully vaccinated," said Bagley. "Our folks are, for the most part, well protected, and that made us feel a little more comfortable with easing up on some of the restrictions."

The vaccination rate has also prompted a new partnership with the festival to help ensure others get vaccinated, too.

MUSC Health will offer a vaccination clinic for the public from May 28 to June 13 (excluding Sundays) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will take place in the parking lot at 292 Meeting St., which is near the Spoleto Festival USA offices at 14 George St. (the same hours as the festival’s walk-up box office kiosk in the office's garden).

"From what I've gathered from our conversations, they do enjoy partnering with community organizations … who might be able to reach a different audience than they typically have access to," Bagley said.

Added benefits of the partnership are the out-of-town patrons, who present yet another group, as well as those who are coming downtown for events. The festival's marketing ability to reach 50,000 individuals also bolsters such efforts.

According to Bagley, the majority of ticket holders have not been daunted by the safety measures, but instead express excitement on getting back into live performances, though notes that "there is a certain element of confusion that just comes along with this whole entire past year-plus of a pandemic."

Such confusion is also the reason there are no drastic changes in protocols.

"When it comes to the audience, we never wanted to bait and switch them," Bagley said.

As far as she is concerned, all the back-and-forth about protocols as the pandemic situation continued to shift may have been considerable, but it was worth every exchange.

"I will say that one hundred percent without a doubt, we would be light-years behind where we are right now if we have not partnered with MUSC," she said. "They were our sounding board. They were our champions ... So I think every iteration of the protocol was worth it because it led to this moment where we are doing a festival."

As for East and his team, he can check off protocol procedures from his to-do list. He can also check off the aesthetic considerations of building out the new stage on Rivers Green. His focus since then has shifted to another phenomenon beyond his control.

"It's about what the weather's going to do," said East.

Once again, Mother Nature was calling the shots. But at least most of the festival team has their own shots, so they're ready and willing to take what comes their way.