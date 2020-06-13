What your face mask reveals about you and your fellow South Carolinians

Consider the face mask, that unexpected manifestation of personal expression.

Since early spring, the 7-inch chin-to-nose swath that has demonstrated its significant and loaded power to both conceal and reveal.

Once the domain of Halloween outings or superhero comic book settings, masks have mushroomed in the marketplace with the onset of the pandemic, filling vendor booths on Market Street, accenting fashion-forward shops and peppering the online stores of local artisans and community organizations.

This week, in light of South Carolina's spike in coronavirus cases, masks got a statewide plug when Gov. Henry McMaster urged all constituents to take personal ownership by upping the mask usage and social distancing. He went so far as to characterize noncompliance as less than intelligent. Well, "stupid" was his chosen word.

Beyond ascribing such usage-based character traits, masks define us in other ways, too. While their primary function is to separate us from one another, they are coming into their own as a mode of personal expression and self-identification. They make fashion statements and trumpet politics. They broadcast school pride and highlight heritage. They further philanthropy and celebrate community.

Rather than conferring anonymity, masks are touting individuality. Even the decision of whether or not to wear them is viewed as shorthand for a person's belief system, telegraphing stances from civic responsibility and personal liberties. Raging social media debates and frequent public contretemps are illustrative of the unforeseen weight of a thin textile patch. Here are a few examples of how the mask is shaping the face of our community.

The local makers

Masks have provided a bumper crop of goods for Charleston's local makers, who are using their design savvy to transform a sneeze guard into a fashion statement, one that also supports homegrown artisans while adding much-needed luster to them.

At the Charleston-based Grit & Grace, fabric selections fan out blissfully in collections such as Spring Blooms featuring floral patterns. At Hemmingbirds, eye-catching offerings for both adults and children transform pandemic drear into cheer, and may help coax the younger crowd to embrace them (available for $10 to $12 at hemming-birds.com).

The artful Charlestonian will relish those created by designer Leigh Magar of Madame Magar for the Gibbes Museum Store, leveraging her mastery of Charleston's historic indigo dying in alluring blues that are conversation pieces in and of themselves. The store is also selling other masks made by Camela Guevara ($6), Mino-Charleston ($15) and in collaborative effort by Margerite & Motte and Tinted Saga ($20).

The community-spirited

"Thrive Saves Lives," the nonprofit that provides resources for survivors of domestic violence, has transformed the current need into a full-on volunteer effort, Thrive Charleston Mask Force.

Working with Caroline Baker and Sew. Some. Good, Thrive has, over the past six weeks, organized the creation and donation of more than 12,000 masks to those working on the front lines of the pandemic and other community members.

“Our army of more than 1,000 volunteers united seamlessly and worked tirelessly to meet the needs of those most vulnerable in our community,” said Mackie Krawcheck Moore, founder and chief executive officer of Thrive Saves Lives via email.

The masks have been distributed to local health care providers, hospitals, medical clinics and pharmacists, as well as to first responders and many other community front-liners. Thrive also distributes them to those who are vulnerable and have compromised immune systems, as well as to home health and retirement community caregivers, rehabilitation facilities and the Charleston County School District.

Thrive also has opened an online store to sell masks to the general public, with all proceeds from sales going directly to the nonprofit's mission. They can be purchased for $10 to $12 at Thrives' new online PPE Store via thrivesaveslives.org/ppestore.

"I know how eager people are to return to some semblance of normalcy, but coronavirus cases are on the rise in South Carolina,” said Moore. Thrive will continue donating masks to those on the front lines and to the general public to slow the spread of COVID-19. “All the cool kids are wearing masks to protect themselves and their fellow community members.”

Peninsula proud

The nonprofit community group Enough Pie aimed to get masks to elders and those with hearing and speaking disabilities living in Charleston's upper peninsula. Part of “Weave the People,” the eighth installment of its “Awakening” series of community-based projects, the initiative was managed by artist-in-residence Trina Lyn, who enlisted 14 artists and neighbors to create more than 1,000 masks from donated fabric in roughly a week’s time.

Reflecting its hallmark community spirit, Enough Pie's website rounds up thoughts from participants, including Lyn. “Interacting with all of the other mask-making artisans, hearing their stories and learning a little bit about their (often extremely busy) lives, reminded me that there is still so much kindness and beauty left in the world,” she shared. “It made me think, as long as these angels were out there giving everything they’ve got day after day, there might be hope for us after all.”

The culture klatch

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

The Gullah Geechee people have long celebrated their heritage in the Lowcountry, so it's a natural that masks would follow suit. When Ade Ofunniyin, founder of The Gullah Society, was struggling to find masks for himself and his family, seamstresses Peggy Hartwell and Lenora Williams stepped in and created them from vibrant West African fabrics as a gift.

From there, they created 150 more to be distributed by The Gullah Society to members of its community. "They were a hit," he said.

While the organization has not made plans to make them to sell, Ofunniyin sees local production of them by others as a boon. In his role as an anthropologist, he has seen such cottage industries around the world emerge from such necessity. "There is certainly a need. None of us anticipated that we would be wearing masks," he said, adding that he felt more people should be wearing them. "It's not mindful."

To find out more about the society's initiatives, visit thegullahsociety.com.

The citizen of the world

Ibu Movement, the Charleston company that works with artisans in dozens of countries to create and sell original clothing designs, has made it a priority to ensure the artisans with whom they collaborate can manage the current pandemic.

When the coronavirus shutdown began to take place throughout the world, and those artisans no longer had work, as both Ibu and other retailers closed, Ibu struck upon mask-making.

Susan Hull Walker, founder of Ibu Movement, got to work. "I reached out to inquire about the fabric still available to them, sent a pattern and designed some to be expressive of the region in which they live and the techniques they use."

Weavers in El Salvador began crafting masks with new cotton stripes. In Pakistan, artisans embroidered a pattern on a traditional fabric they had recently used for a dress. A similar process informed masks made in Turkey and India. In Kenya, Ibu sourced fabric left over from a well-known designer working in the area, and purchased it for masks.

“The artisans were thrilled to work and we were happy to offer this variety, the beauty of cloth from around the world,” said Walker, “As this is a true global pandemic, we are all in this together.”

The company also sent COVID relief from the Ibu Foundation, since the work on the masks was not sufficient to cover all of their expenses, including food for their families and rent for work spaces. Ibu also has initiated a 25 percent discount on everything in its online store, including the masks, to keep the artisans in work. Go to ibumovement.com/collections/face-masks.

The school proud

There is school pride, too. In a Twitter post by College of Charleston President Andrew Hsu, he sported a mask emblazoned with a logo in the school’s trademark maroon celebrating the school’s 250th anniversary. The masks are currently made available to staff, faculty and students.

“As we have started our phased-in approach to reopening our campus, I want (to) remind everyone to wear a face covering on @cofc campus and in our shared spaces. What a way to mark our 250th anniversary!!!”

The artful activist

Masks were in full force throughout recent protests across South Carolina, often more ubiquitous than at dining spots or grocery stores around town. They also frequently served as prime real estate for messages germane to the protests.

On June 1, Tiana Morton organized a silent protest at Charleston City Hall for eight minutes and 46 seconds to commemorate the death of George Floyd. For it, she incorporated 30 protesters wearing white masks, each of which featured in bold black text the name of a victim of police brutality.

Morton, who added each name on masks made by another protester, believes that the masks are a way to give voice to those who have not had one on our society.

"I feel like the masks have been a way for marginalized groups and those less represented to express who they are."

"I mean, obviously if someone has something on their face, you're going to look at them and if it has words ... you're going to read it," she said. "It's been a way for people to get their voices heard without saying anything."