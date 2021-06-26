What I'm doing on my July Fourth staycation

It's that time of year again.

You know, the time when large bands of locals make for the mountains of North Carolina or maybe the coast of Maine. The time when the blue skies and sunshine out the windows beckon, until you actually step outside.

If you’ve followed my previous staycation dispatches from my Charleston patio, you may recall that for the past two years, a pack-the-bags July departure has entirely eluded me. Two years back it was due to the start of this job. Last year’s plans were scrapped by a global pandemic.

I am cautiously delighted to report that my family and I do have an upstate New York trip inked in for early in the month. Still, my sights were set on being there for July Fourth. Visions of billowing Americana bunting, farm-sourced corn on the cob and fireworks glistening over the majestic Hudson River have flat-out fizzled.

This time, it is my husband Scott’s job that fixes us in Charleston for the holiday weekend. My track record as the agent of my family's summer stasis means I can’t even claim whining rights.

I know, I know. Cry me a Cooper River. With the rest of the country now teeming through King Street and spilling, sand-kissed, out of Sullivan's Island, few would be moved by my plight.

And with two years of Charleston staycations under my belt, I am now well-schooled in attitude adjustment. This year, I'm planning ahead. My aim is to revel in the local. In short, when stuck in Charleston, do as the Charlestonians do.

When the virtual whistle blows on the Friday of the holiday weekend, we're set for the wind down, venturing no further than our pint-sized courtyard.

Setting a tone with locally tied music, we'll ease into the weekend with the latest from Columbia native Austin Crane of Valley Maker. His acoustic, reflective 2021 “When the Day Leaves” is rich superior, meditative strumming sure to alter a workaday state of mind.

We'll throw in a few selections from “Porch Music,” too, the homespun album created during the pandemic by Mary Edna Fraser and Mark Andrew Finkbeiner of Lime & the Coconuts. Fusing folk, swing and blues, the whimsical yet rueful songs tackle tricky contemporary terrain, with local nods to places like the Pee Dee, too.

We’ll go local with libations, too. Scott has earmarked a growler of Coast Brewing Co.’s Boyking, a citrus-hoppy Double Pale Ale that is on tap at the nearby Guilded Horn. I’ll crack open my stash of Charleston-made Barcoop Bevy Grapefruit Margarita Mixer. Beatrice, our 8-year-old, will live large with Cannonborough Craft Soda’s Raspberry Mint.

We’ll toss some meat from Herd Provisions on the grill and toast marshmallows for s’mores on our mini Sterno (yes, we really have one). Then we'll hit the drive-in movie, which is conveniently playing at the end of our own driveway, courtesy of an outdoor screen draped over our arbor gate. The family-friendly choice is the 2003 "Cheaper by the Dozen" starring Steve Martin, which is based on the book that longtime Charleston resident (and Post and Courier staffer) Frank B. Gilbreth wrote with his sister Ernestine Gilbreth Carey.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

Saturday we’ll head out to Wadmalaw Island, to mooch a poolside idyll off my sister Maryellen and her husband Reggie in their glorious saltwater, marsh-view pool and tricked-out covered gazebo. We are serial spongers there, and are mindful to ensure they continue to happily anticipate our arrival.

To that end, we'll pop into Hum Grocery, the new locally sourced store in the spot that was the historic P.M. King's on Maybank Highway, and pick up some chicken salad and barbecue. Then we'll hit the dock at Cherry Point Seafood Co. for fresh shrimp, with its added Beatrice-engaging allure.

If the day creeps into dusk, we’ll purchase a virtual Charleston Jazz concert to stream on their outdoor screen. “Sounds of the Lowcountry,” with its array of locally connected songs from ragtime to Broadway, seems like the perfect score for a South Carolina-accented hangout.

The following day, July Fourth, is the main event. In the morning we’ll hit our “club,” the conveniently proximate combo of the public Jack Adams Tennis Center and Herbert Hasell swimming pool near The Citadel.

Should the weather prove too wet or hot, we'll visit the Charleston Museum's inspired exhibition "Lawn Party: From Satin to Seersucker," which sports picnic-perfect fashions spanning decades that is sure to impress a style-centric rising third grader.

Later, Beatrice and I will chill out at home on our bench swing, each reading chapters of “The Islanders,” a locally grown young adult novel written by bestselling novelist Mary Alice Monroe with Angela May. Set on nearby Dewees Island, it shares the story of three young friends who form new bonds on the barrier island.

From there, it’s off to the main event at The Joe, aka Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park. In a special July Fourth concert, Charleston Symphony will performs with Quiana Parler and Charlton Singleton of the Grammy Award-winning group Ranky Tanky. An outdoor supper will come from the concession stand, seeking out Charleston-themed hot dogs like the RiverDog, with its barbecue sauce and okra, or the Homewrecker, which piles on pimento cheese. The evening is capped off with fireworks, so holiday — check.

On Monday, we scramble our hopefully packed bags together, pile up the car and hit the road. After such a gorgeous immersion in the Lowcountry, I won't be surprised to find myself a little wistful looking in the rearview mirror as we head for Interstate 95. After all, anyone who has staycationed in Charleston knows well that there is no place like home.