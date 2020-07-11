What I did on my Charleston stay-put vacation

When I started my job last summer, my newbie status prompted me to nix notions of idylls in upstate New York or wanderings along the West Coast of Ireland. So, yes, I pulled a short sulk, then got to the business of adjusting my attitude.

It worked out surprisingly well. On a homespun holiday in Charleston, I luxuriated in pastoral landscapes in the Gibbes Museum of Art. I settled into site-specific beach reads at the Isle of Palms. I kicked back alfresco for coastal meals complete with live entertainment.

Little did I know that my initially grudging, yet ultimately glorious staycation would seem downright exotic compared with my prospects this summer. Neither New York nor Ireland would relish me darkening their door. Mountain house mooching is socially unacceptable; anyone with such property is there for the long haul and finally has a doctor’s note to dodge those seasonal arrivees. When it comes to vacation, hot spots have taken on a new meaning, and a last-minute resort is no longer always an advisable last-minute resort.

So this summer’s stay-put vacation required shoring up my shore-seeking resolve more than ever. As luck would have it, enterprising Charleston artists and artisans have become increasingly deft at delivering us from dreary days, perfecting new ways to share performing, visual and culinary arts.

So we tricked out our slim little peninsular yard, investing in an extra large striped umbrella from Tuesday Morning and a Misto, a misting fan that promised to cool things down a few degrees when the going got hot. There was ample grilling and frozen pops made of locally sourced peaches from the West Ashley essentials farmers market.

We also had a stroke of genius by ponying up for the so-named Porch Picnic from Edmund’s Oast, which offered a weekend’s worth of grazing. In one Uber Eats delivery, it squarely brought back summer, by way of fried chicken, a Dagwood-proud deli sandwich, a heap of sides like beans and mac-and-cheese, and a couple of dessert slices served with ice cream and sorbet.

We kept the soundtrack local, too. “Cha Cha Charleston” is the spirited, sublimely socially distant Zoom effort of Gino Castillo, who gathered 45 local artists to celebrate Charleston while infusing it with an Afro-Cuban beat. We stepped lively to the Charleston Symphony's Fourth of July Zoom concert, and also reupped its excellent “Call and Response: A Concert for Equality.” We chased that with Charlton Singleton’s utterly chill and deft “Date Night,” a recent release with Barry White come-hither compositions that is already escalating jazz charts.

Back inside, there was the much-awaited “Hamilton” on Disney+. Downloading Playbill magazine’s free online program, we relished the absence of that Broadway bummer, the fateful announcement of a last-minute cast change. And, while, admittedly this is no replacement for a live production, the talents involved transcended.

Over the weekend, an artful excursion called again. Decked in summery masks, we headed to North Central, where the artist collective Tiger Strikes Asteroid Greenville has created “Yard Work,” a site-specific exhibition, has mounted works in yards and on porches around a selection of neighborhood homes.

It was a culture vulture’s scavenger hunt through seldom-seen streets, entailing little more than a few quick hops to the sidewalk for a closer view of the art. That art ran a game gamut, both in subject matter and media. To name a few, there was Taylor Faulkner’s winsome surfing mouse sculpture on Maverick Street, Dontre Major’s gripping indigo banner duo entitled “Hands Up, Don’t Shoot” on Marlow Street and Jarod Charzewski’s charged, multicolored work stretching from yard to branches on Race Street.

Next up was another public art project, “Liberty Bell Charleston,” which takes the form of augmented reality viewable via your mobile device. The work of artist Nancy Baker Cahill, it is one of six such augmented works in as many cities, among them Philadelphia and Boston, and it can be seen from the High Battery when facing Fort Sumter.

It’s viewable by downloading a free 4th Wall app from the App Store or Google Play with WiFi, which we did at home. At the Battery, sure enough, a chiming, swaying, fraying red, white and blue representation of the Liberty Bell loomed skyward, sounding rich and full of import for a good minute and 30 seconds. I would suggest checking it out a less sunny day than we did to best contend with glare.

When the rain followed the holiday weekend, the numerous courtyard reveries had primed me for inside time, and was likely far more content than if I were housebound on a holiday farther afield. I collected curbside from Buxton Books two recent releases that each met my request for a Charleston connection, but with less of a stick-in-the-eye setting that the requisite beach read.

First up was "The Moment of Tenderness,” a posthumous collection of fine, terse short stories by Madeleine L’Engle, the famed author of “A Wrinkle in Time.” She had spent her teenage years in Charleston as a boarding student at Ashley Hall. Nods to her Southern stay make it into the pages, as did domestic scenes in New York City, the French countryside and such, coming together in altogether meditations on solitude, but with much welcome armchair travels.

The next was a genre departure for me, another way to dislodge me from round-the-clock lodgings. Yes, I braved a rare horror title, though one with an riveting, riotous Old Village twist with a satirical bite. A New York Times best-seller, “The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires" is a curiously captivating romp of a blood-curdler by Mt. Pleasant native Grady Hendrix. On July 16, the Charleston Library Society and Buxton Books will host a discussion with Hendrix via Zoom on why South Carolina is a natural home for horror.

Before I knew it, my few days off had come and gone, but I emerged for the better. Yes, there were buzz-killing moments on social media, with feeds bleeding beachside buntings and leafy North Carolina mountain paths.

But I’m OK with that, really. Along the streets in Charleston, the crepe myrtles burst forth with their utterly intense display of fuchsias and lavenders and bright whites. It's high time I stopped taking them for granted. What's more, I didn't have to unpack or wince at the credit card statement.

More importantly, I don’t have to second guess ever-shifting pandemic dilemmas. Perhaps Ireland will happen before too long. Until then, I’ll be close to home in Charleston, and thankful that the artists remain here, too, scheming and dreaming and Zooming for us all.

And I’ll continue to share the local scene via the Charleston Hot Sheet (and you can sign up too at bitly.com/CHSHotSheet). With equal measures of home and hope, we can aim to remain sane and sated until we reach the right, bright side of the curve.