If my dad told me once, he said it a couple hundred times ... getting old is not for sissies. I’d usually just nod my head and move on with few follow-up questions. That’s what younger people do, after all.

I suppose I always expected that the aches and pains that come with being older wouldn’t affect me. I’d always been in good health and felt like I’d taken the appropriate steps along the way to keep me immune from all the daily aspects other old people would confront.

But then, with no apparent warning, things on and in my body quit working like they once did.

Nothing major really, but sometime in the last five years, my nightstand started to look like a display rack at CVS. There are sprays for my stuffy nose and aching joints. Next to them are antacid pills. I only take a couple of prescribed pills on a daily basis that many other older guys require. But when it is time to leave the house each day, I have to build in a little extra cushion to make sure my daily doses are delivered.

Piling-on

And when did getting older mean you’re constantly colder? Especially in the winter. There are enough extra blankets on my bed to equip a small Army unit.

This time of year a cup of something hot is always in my hands, be it hot tea, chocolate or coffee.

On one recent night, I’m watching TV (which I’m constantly reminded doesn’t need to be so loud), I’m in my chair, fully clothed with a blanket totally covering my body. What the heck is going on here? Next thing you know, I’ll be sleeping with my socks on?

Some of you are shaking your heads, acknowledging you already do.

I know there are certain medical conditions that signal more significant problems. I certainly don’t want to diminish those realities regarding diabetes or thyroid complications.

My understanding of such matters once again is revealed by Dr. Google. It seems that as we age, the walls of of our blood vessels lose elasticity and our metabolic responses slow down. The fat layer becomes thinner under our skin, which aids in conserving body heat.

The biggest takeaway for me is that something on my body is finally getting thinner.

You haven’t changed

All things being equal, and we all know that phrase is just mumbo-jumbo pertaining to something you may or may not embrace. But anyway, all things being equal, all of us baby boomers are probably in better shape than our parents were at this age.

And for those of us fortunate enough to remember our grandparents, they seemed to just forge ahead without much bellyaching.

Truth be told, some of the angst surrounding my collective state of affairs might just stem from something that arrived in the mail recently. No, it wasn’t coupons from AARP or an invitation to eat supper at 4:30 p.m. at a local cafeteria. Those seem to arrive every other day.

What put me over the top? An invite to the North Charleston High School class of 1970 reunion. I’ll save you the math problem. That’s a 50-year reunion, ya’ll!

I’ll definitely go. As a matter of fact, I’m on one of the planning committees. And fortunately, it will be nearly summertime, so I won’t need to wear four layers of clothing.