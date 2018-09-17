Waring excerpt 2: Sabotage at the Exposition
Editor's note: This is the second of five excerpts from "In Darkest South Carolina," the new book from Post and Courier columnist Brian Hicks. The story of Charleston Judge J. Waties Waring and his plot that culminated in the Supreme Court decision Brown v. Board of Education, this excerpt introduces Charleston as it was trying to refurbish its image — and economy — with a grand world's fair.
Nearly everyone in Charleston showed up for the parade.
They began trickling out of their homes at sunrise, children playing in the streets while their parents angled for the best vantage point to watch the troops assembling in Marion Square. The men all sported coats and ties, the women wore their most formal, frilly dresses — the last vestiges of Victorian-era fashion still on full display in 1901. Even though 20th-century apparel had yet to reach the city, the occasion was such that no one dared to underdress. After four decades of disaster and destitution, Charleston was ready to declare itself open to the world.
On this morning, even the weather cooperated briefly. After a long spell of dreary, wet days, the crisp air and sunshine brought a touch of spring to the proceedings. It buoyed the mood of the crowd, which clogged every street around Marion Square. By 8 a.m., there was scarcely a sliver of available sidewalk within blocks, and police officers busied themselves shooing spectators off the grass. Every inch of the park would be needed for the procession, which included five military divisions, Citadel cadets, carriages filled with VIPs and floats promoting the city’s tradesmen. The newspapers later estimated the size of the crowd at 40,000 — in a city of only 55,000 residents.
It was Dec. 2, 1901, and the South Carolina Inter-state and West Indian Exposition was about to begin.
***
President Roosevelt planned to visit Charleston in February, but his son was declared too sick to travel. Theodore Jr. had been diagnosed with pneumonia and was bedridden for weeks, forcing the First Family to delay or cancel several trips. Some people saw this as an inconvenience or disappointment, but for exposition organizers it was an unmitigated disaster. They’d counted on an appearance by the president to drum up business, at least for one day, and had promoted his arrival since before December. A cancellation would be horrible publicity — and they could scarcely afford that.
As city and exposition officials fretted about Roosevelt’s schedule, Lt. Gov. James Tillman — nephew of the senator and former governor Ben Tillman — attempted to cancel the visit outright. On Feb. 28, while traveling through Charleston, the lieutenant governor told reporters the exposition board planned to withdraw its invitation to the president. Tillman said Roosevelt had insulted his uncle by excluding him from a White House banquet in honor of Prince Henry of Prussia. Exposition officials, the lieutenant governor claimed, were highly offended.
The White House, in fact, had rescinded Tillman’s invitation to the banquet — but only because it was unclear whether he still was a member of the Senate. He’d been suspended from office the prior week for physically attacking South Carolina’s other senator, John McLaurin, on the Senate floor. It was an embarrassing spectacle. A Wisconsin senator had been droning on about the Paris Treaty when Tillman stood up and suggested the votes for its ratification had been bought through federal patronage. He claimed McLaurin had been given the right to name every federal officeholder in South Carolina since the treaty vote. When McLaurin stood and denounced the claim as a despicable lie, Tillman leaped across the aisle and punched his colleague in the forehead. He’d been aiming for his eye.
McLaurin recovered quickly and fought back, hitting Tillman squarely on the nose. Soon, the two bloody men were wrestling in the aisle as their colleagues and Senate staff tried to separate them. When Tillman attempted to punch McLaurin again, he instead hit the sergeant-at-arms. It was an insufferable breach of protocol. With little hesitation, the Senate voted to expel both men and send them back to South Carolina. By the time the chamber cooled off and decided mere censure was a more appropriate punishment — especially for McLaurin — the White House had un-invited Tillman.
Privately, Roosevelt likely relished the opportunity to exclude Tillman. Just five months into his presidency, he’d already heard enough from the South Carolina demagogue. In October, the First Family had dined with Booker T. Washington — whose recent book, Up From Slavery, was a national bestseller — in the executive mansion. It was the first time a black man had been invited to dinner at the White House, and unsurprisingly it sparked a monumental controversy. But no one was more bombastic or inflammatory in their condemnation than Tillman — the former governor, instigator and lynch-mob leader. He practically delighted in the chance to shock.
***
Tillman wasn’t finished. Two days later, The New York Times reported that the president had been advised to stay away from Charleston. The story said Tillman had asked New York Sen. Thomas Platt to warn Roosevelt that it would be dangerous for him to appear at the exposition. Platt later claimed the message came through a third party, and Tillman denied sending it.
In the press, Gov. Miles Benjamin McSweeney questioned the accuracy of the Times account. He conceded the Booker T. Washington “incident” had aggrieved many residents, but claimed no one in South Carolina would dare threaten the president of the United States. The perceived snub to Tillman was so inconsequential the governor didn’t bother mentioning it. Most people understood the true motive behind the warning.
Still, the White House could not afford to ignore any threat. Roosevelt had ascended to the presidency only six months earlier, following the assassination of President William McKinley at the Pan-American Exposition in Buffalo. Three American presidents had been killed in the 40 years since the end of the Civil War. Hinting that another assassination attempt was possible — particularly at another exposition, and in the city where the war began — was insidious even by Tillman’s standards.
The Evening Post accused Tillman of “trying to scare the president,” but optimistically predicted his efforts would fail. Charleston could not afford to take that chance, however. As soon as the news reached the city, Mayor Smyth, two aldermen and a handful of exposition officials rushed to Washington on the next train. They had to reassure the president that he was welcome in Charleston and try to secure a new date for his visit.
The success of the exposition depended on it.
