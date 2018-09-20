Waring excerpt 5: In plain sight
Editor’s note: This is the fifth and final excerpt from "In Darkest South Carolina," the new book from Post and Courier columnist Brian Hicks. The story of Charleston Judge J. Waties Waring and his plot that culminated in the Supreme Court decision Brown v. Board of Education, this excerpt recounts the court hearing where the judge set his plans in motion. "In Darkest South Carolina" is available in local book stores, The Post and Courier offices at 134 Columbus St. or from eveningpostbooks.com. Call 843-958-7367 for details.
On Friday morning, Nov. 17, 1950, Judge Waties Waring held a pretrial conference for the pending Clarendon County schools lawsuit. Beyond a few attorneys and reporters, there was almost no one in the courtroom; it was merely routine business.
But it would become one of the most important hearings in American legal history.
The stakes in Briggs v. Elliott could be measured by the legal firepower in the room. Thurgood Marshall and Harold Boulware represented the plaintiffs, and the school district had hired Robert Figg — the Democrats’ lawyer in the previous primary lawsuit.
Figg had far more experience in federal court than any Clarendon County schools attorney. He’d also faced Marshall before and known Waring for years. Recruiting Figg was a smart move by Clarendon County, possibly a recommendation from state and party officials.
There wasn’t going to be any settlement, so both sides simply launched into their lists of issues they wanted resolved before the trial. Figg argued that the lawsuit made false allegations, that the district didn’t provide buses to any schools; white parents funded transportation for their children. Marshall complained that inspectors hadn’t been allowed into the Summerton schools for a third-party comparison. Waring promised a court order forcing the district to comply.
Just as the hearing appeared to be wrapping up, Marshall mentioned the goal of Briggs v. Elliott was to prove that segregation in South Carolina schools was unconstitutional. Waring stopped him immediately. This lawsuit, the judge said, did no such thing.
“You’ve partially raised the issue,” Waring said, “but can and may do what has been done so very, very often heretofore: decide a case on equal facilities — if you can prove what you say you can prove, that the schools aren’t at all equal. It’s very easy to decide this case on that issue, and not touch the constitutional issue at all, because it is the general policy of American courts not to decide a constitutional issue if it can be decided on some other issue.”
Marshall didn’t back down right away. He argued the lawsuit did, in fact, raise the question of constitutionality. Again, Waring disagreed. When the judge dismissively shut him down, Figg later said, Marshall looked shocked. But that may have been simple courtroom theatrics for the benefit of the defense — and the press. It’s almost impossible the two men hadn’t had the exact same conversation before.
***
Waring never admitted to any collusion with Marshall or NAACP leader Walter White, even in the years after he left the bench. The Fourth Circuit certainly would have questioned the ethics of abandoning judicial neutrality and overtly working with one side in a lawsuit filed in his court. And South Carolina officials most likely would have stormed the federal courthouse. But Waring knew he didn’t have much time left, and felt he was answering a higher calling.
The judge wanted a case that would bury legal segregation forever, and believed Briggs was that lawsuit. Almost. In order to insulate himself from later questions or criticism that he’d unfairly advised the plaintiffs, he laid out his entire strategy from the bench — and in the court record. If no one complained at the time, and they didn’t, they could hardly protest later. It played out beautifully. Waring casually told Marshall he could simply amend his lawsuit to address the constitutionality of segregation.
“Or, better still, what you should do is not to amend, because that’ll merely complicate the issue,” the judge said. “Dismiss without prejudice, and bring a brand new suit, alleging that the schools of Clarendon County, under the South Carolina constitution and statute, are segregated, and that those statutes are unconstitutional, and that’ll raise the issue for all time as to whether a state can segregate by race in its schools.”
Marshall questioned Waring about the specifics for a minute, but like any good lawyer he already knew the answers. He’d been arguing cases before the U.S. Supreme Court for a decade — he didn’t need a primer. But it made for great theater leading up to the moment when Marshall asked if Briggs v. Elliott could be dismissed without prejudice.
Waring granted the motion.
After the hearing, Marshall and Boulware explained the next steps to reporters outside the courthouse. The NAACP attorneys would rewrite Briggs and bring a suit to abolish racial segregation in South Carolina public schools. Marshall said the plaintiffs had yet to be determined, because he couldn’t speak for Clarendon County parents, but pledged to file the lawsuit soon.
And with that, Waring finally had the promise of the case he’d always wanted. Segregation was the root of all evil in America, the judge believed, and public schools were the place to challenge separate-but-equal laws. If the schools were integrated, it would strike at the heart of the race problem and ultimately lead to significant change in society.
“Prejudice doesn’t start when you’re 18 or 21 years old. You’ve got it then,” Waring later explained. “Prejudice starts when you’re a little kid and you go to first grade and you’re told that people have to go through different doors and use different toilets and there’s something wrong with other people.”
Even before Marshall and Boulware filed the lawsuit, state officials began to plot new ways to thwart this coming legal challenge. Nearly everyone in South Carolina realized this was the gathering storm they’d long dreaded. And they feared the state was destined to lose. That afternoon, The Evening Post reported that Thurgood Marshall had promised the first lawsuit in history “calling for the integration of races in schools.”
In his lifetime, Waring never got widespread credit for starting the legal challenge that, four years later, would change America and accelerate the civil rights movement. But he’d done it in plain sight. The News and Courier story on the Briggs v. Elliott pretrial conference ran the next day under the headline “Negroes will seek to enter white schools.” The paper’s secondary headline even identified the man behind it all.
“Suit is suggested by Judge Waring.”
