Waring excerpt 4: Elizabeth takes the stage
Editor’s note: This is the fourth of five excerpts from "In Darkest South Carolina," the new book from Post and Courier columnist Brian Hicks. The story of Charleston Judge J. Waties Waring and his plot that culminated in the Supreme Court decision Brown v. Board of Education, this excerpt recounts the national controversy that erupts when the judge’s wife attacks the South in a local speech. "In Darkest South Carolina" is available in local book stores, The Post and Courier offices at 134 Columbus St. or from eveningpostbooks.com. Call 843-958-7367 for details.
Septima Clark arrived at 61 Meeting St. around 9:30 that night. Elizabeth Waring answered the door, ushered Clark and her friend inside and invited them to sit down.
The judge's wife was friendly, chatty and seemingly oblivious to both the late hour and awkwardness of the visit. Obviously, she didn’t receive many guests.
It was an odd social call by Charleston standards, but Clark never said anything to suggest she was uncomfortable. Most likely, she was too upset by the circumstances to think about the implications of being in a white household at that time of night. On the way there, she’d decided how to handle it. Clark introduced herself as the chairman of the Coming Street YWCA administration committee and said she had two requests.
“If the white people ask you not to speak, will you please speak?” Clark said. “And if the Negroes ask you not to speak, please let me know.”
Elizabeth couldn’t have been overly surprised, but she asked anyway: “What happened?”
Clark recounted the meeting she’d just had with the Society Street YWCA’s chairwoman, leaving out the vitriol and gossip. The board, she explained, had decided it would be “unwise” for Mrs. Waring to speak at the banquet. But Clark made it clear she wasn’t a party to the decision and refused to rescind the invitation.
In her most diplomatic — if unsubtle — way, she was practically begging Mrs. Waring to not back down.
***
Elizabeth would not wait until that night to get her revenge. On Monday afternoon, Jan. 16, the ladies were setting up for the banquet when Mrs. Waring walked in wearing a wide hat, elegant dress, high heels and a devilish smirk. Elizabeth told the women — the ones who hadn’t ducked into a back room to avoid her — she just wanted to make sure the lectern was the proper height, as she was very tall.
Clark believed she was only there to goad her detractors, and Elizabeth soon confirmed her suspicion. Just before she walked out, Mrs. Waring handed one woman a wad of cash.
“I want to leave this donation to help you with the food tonight,” she said.
And with that, Elizabeth walked out the door.
***
That night, Waties Waring kept his eyes on the crowd more than his wife — and there were hundreds of people to watch. Although the Warings were widely despised, the room was full. Every chair was taken and people lined the walls. Nobody in Charleston wanted to miss the expected fireworks. The judge spotted a reporter from The News and Courier on the front row, poised to write down every word. He need not have bothered. Waring was carrying copies of the speech to hand out when Elizabeth finished.
“I want every word printed just as she said it,” Waring told The News and Courier reporter afterward. “Don’t change one word of it.”
That night, Victoria Poinsette feared she would be hit by an errant bullet before the judge’s wife shut up. Clark’s mother, who was sitting beside her on the platform, had no doubt the Klan would descend upon the YWCA and open fire just for allowing Elizabeth Waring to spew such hateful bile about white people. She had never heard such a vicious attack in person, nor had anyone else in the room.
“My very dear friends, it was brave of you to invite me to speak here and brave of all of you to come to hear me, for all the white ‘powers that be’ have done everything underhanded in their power to keep me from speaking to you Negro people, even to defaming Judge Waring’s and my character,” Elizabeth began.
“But we only feel sorry for them, for their stupidity, as it will hurt them, and not us, for it is apparent to everyone what their real motive is in not wishing me to speak — fear of the judge and me. We to them are like the atom bomb which they are afraid we will use to destroy their selfish and savage white supremacy way of life. And they are quite correct. That is exactly what the judge and I are doing, and they know it and see the writing on the wall.”
She recalled that her husband, in his famous court decision Elmore v. Rice, had urged the white supremacists to rejoin the Union. But when they resist, she said, only force will bring about change. Only revolution sparks evolution, Elizabeth said, and it was time to enforce the rights that black people already legally have — the rights that white people were trying to deny them. It sounded very much like a declaration of war.
As Clark said, Elizabeth “laid it on.” She accused Southern whites of fearing freedom for all, and the Charleston newspapers of censoring civil rights news.
Segregation is almost dead in Northern colleges, she claimed, and the next generation would see that it was abolished everywhere. She declared the black community way ahead of whites spiritually, and predicted a new day was dawning, one that would mark a glorious time for people of good will.
“You are in the springtime of your growth, when great achievements are attained. You Negro people have already picked up the torch of culture and achievement from the whites down here,” Elizabeth said, perhaps pausing for effect. “They are a sick, confused and decadent people. Like all decadent people, they are full of pride and complacency, introverted, morally weak and low. You are building and creating. The white supremacists are destroying and withholding. They are so self-centered that they are drawing the walls around themselves so close and high that they have become completely isolated from the rest of the world and have not considered themselves as a part of the country since the Civil War.”
Finally, Elizabeth denounced the myths of Reconstruction, likening the justifications for white supremacy to the propaganda Germany used as to explain Hitler’s atrocities. She even compared the Dixiecrats to the Gestapo. Elizabeth interspersed religious imagery with accounts of black people forced to sit in the back of public buses, and promised those times were at an end. And anyone who didn’t like it had better get out of the way.
“Freedom is everybody’s job,” she said.
When she finished, a black woman in the audience walked onto the stage and handed her a bouquet of roses. Elizabeth hugged her.
Somewhere in the crowd, Judge Waring stood proud and smiling. He had just dispatched another soldier in the fight for equal rights — and given South Carolina someone to hate even more than him.
Elizabeth would relish the role.
