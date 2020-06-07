Walkable art show postponed in response to protests

Tiger Strikes Asteroid GVL, the artist-run network that includes members from Charleston and Asheville, is postponing "YARD WORK," the planned outdoor art walk that was scheduled to open this weekend and run through the month of June.

"Tiger Strikes Asteroid Greenville will be postponing the opening of YARD WORK to refocus our support and amplify BIPOC (black, indigenous and people of color) voices in our community," said member Susan Klein, who was part of the team mounting the show. "During this critical time, our artists and community volunteers want to hear, learn and work for what needs to be done."

Aiming to collectively bring people together, expand connections and create community, the network champions artist-initiated exhibitions and projects. Klein and Hirona Matsuda, remote members of Tiger Strikes Asteroid GV, were set to open an exhibition at Redux Contemporary Art Center featuring artists from New York City and Massachusetts before the show was upended by the pandemic. They instead devised a show featuring local artists that afforded social distancing while offering the community a way to connect through art.

"YARD WORK," which was due to open June 5, was to feature the works of nine local artists who were to show large-scale works throughout North Central neighborhoods that spanned a roughly 1-mile walkable distance.

"The past weeks of physical isolation have given us the opportunity to question what is essential," said artist Vassiliki Falkehag. "It is a wise decision to postpone our exhibition in respect and support for the protest voices. We must show solidarity and stand united as part of a whole against any kind of discrimination."

Klein also said that by postponing the show, the group aims to add more artists and open the discussion on the role of arts in times of crisis.