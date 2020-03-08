Volvo Car Open has strong field; Edwards leads LCTA again

This year's Volvo Car Open should have one of the strongest fields in the tournament's 20 years in Charleston. If everyone entered shows up on Daniel Island in a month, it'll be a loaded field with Grand Slam champions galore.

Now, there's the hold-your-breath march to the starting line. Anything can happen in these days of uncertainty that include the mega tournaments in Indian Wells, Calif., and Miami. Not to mention Coronavirus.

There's no Serena or Venus Williams thus far in the VCO field, but it would seem that some players, especially Americans, could decide that it might be better for their health to play on the VCO's green clay than to tune up for the French Open's red clay in Europe.

Top-ranked Ashleigh Barty, No. 2 Simona Halep, No. 5 Sofia Kenin, No. 6 Kiki Bertens and No. 8 Belinda Bencic give the VCO five of the top eight players in the world. That's about as good as it gets outside of the majors and the near-major tournaments.

Of course, Halep pulled out of this coming week's big event at Indian Wells on Friday, but VCO tournament director Bob Moran is still hopeful that Halep's foot will get better in a month's time. "Simona has a sore foot . . . she's still entered in Miami and Charleston," Moran said Saturday morning.

Then there's the Grand Slam champions: Barty, the French; Halep, French and Wimbledon; Kenin, Australian; No. 15 Garbine Muguruza, Wimbledon and French; Sloane Stephens, U.S. Open; Jelena Ostapenko, French; and don't forget 36-year-old Kim Clijsters, a four-time Grand Slam champion. There also are at least three former champions on the entry list in Bertens, No. 13 Madison Keys and Stephens.

Muguruza, Stephens and defending champion Keys are like having three aces in the hole. All three should be huge fan draws next month on Daniel Island.

Last week's Volvo Car Open Media Day was a sparkling success. Held at the luxury Dewberry Hotel on Meeting Street, the first-time event for the VCO had a spectacular debut, loaded with local media, local tennis officials and non-tennis officials as representatives from Tennis Channel and Volvo Cars.

Tennis Channel analyst Tracy Austin demonstrated during a roof-top volleying duel with Keys why she won the then Family Circle Cup twice during its early days on Hilton Head Island. I remember seeing Austin when she was only 16 years old winning at Sea Pines Plantation in 1979. She was steady as a rock then, too.

EDWARDS HEADS LCTA AGAIN

Ken Edwards has returned as the leader of the Lowcountry Tennis Association. One of the LCTA's most mild-mannered and efficient leaders since its formation, Edwards stepped down as LCTA president in 2013 to have more time with his son in his last year before college as well as more time for his business as a medical staffing/executive search headhunter.

It was difficult times back then for Edwards going against an uncooperative board.

"It was good to have some time off but (it's) also good to be back," Edwards said. "We do have a little different structure now . . . that opens the board for more long-range planning and a chance to put more structure in that I hope will have a longer term impact.

"The new board made a commitment to further try to enhance adult tennis in the area. We found ourselves going off in different directions at times and losing focus. We'll still contribute money to support local tennis (including junior programs), but we want to utilize our resources more efficiently to make things better for the adult players in the area who are our members.

"We have started a new facility outreach program where each facility in the area has an LCTA board member assigned to them so that they will have a direct link to the board.

"One next step that we want to implement is hiring a tennis advocate who will help work with the local governments encouraging new or renovated tennis construction."

BARTH HONORED AGAIN

Roy Barth, Kiawah Island's original tennis director, has been inducted into the Professional Tennis Registry's hall of fame. The honor was bestowed on Barth during the recent PTR International Tennis Symposium at Hilton Head Island.

Barth has been a storied success at all levels of his tennis career, from his junior days, to his play on the ATP Tour, to managing a prestigious tennis center from its very beginning on Kiawah Island. He is a member of both the state and Southern tennis halls of fame.

A native of San Diego, Barth won three national junior doubles titles and was selected for the USA Junior Davis Cup team. He then played for UCLA, reaching the NCAA doubles final en route to making All-America twice.

Barth then played on the pro tour from 1969-75, climbing into the world's top 50 while competing against players such as Arthur Ashe, Bjorn Borg, Roy Emerson and Pancho Gonzales. He also was a founding member of the Association of Tennis Professionals. In 1976, Barth moved to South Carolina to join the staff at Kiawah Island Golf Resort as director of tennis.

The 2020 induction into PTR Hall of Fame is Barth’s sixth. It speaks volumes to his dedication, commitment and love of the sport of tennis.

LOCAL NOTES

-- Andy Steingold, who has returned to Legend Oaks for a second stint as the Summerville club's tennis director, is happy to be healthy again. "Nice to be back in the winning column in both singles and doubles after being out nine months with an injury," Steingold said after winning men's 65 singles and doubles titles in the Georgia State Adult Clay Court titles at Sea Island, Ga.

-- Shelby Rogers' two wins in the WTA Tour's Oracle Challenger Series at Indian Wells should lift her world rankings about five places from her current No.114 spot and on the borderline of direct entry in the French Open and Wimbledon.

-- Emma Navarro played some of the best tennis of her career last week in taking former U.S. Open champion Sloane Williams to three sets.

Reach James Beck at jamesbecktennis@gmail.com. See his latest columns on the 2020 Australian Open and the Grand Slams at ubitennis.net/author/james-beck