What’s in a literary festival? In this day of spectacle junkies, Netflix shut-ins and Twitter wars, literary festivals have managed to remain robust and lively around the country and the world.

During my own cultural wanderings, I've regularly witnessed rooms brimming with book-toting author groupies and enthused banter. In Charleston, the wonderfully wordy, frequently worldly festivals span genres, from the young adult fare at YALLFest to the poetry celebrated during Free Verse, from the African American offerings of Black Ink to the Charleston to Charleston Literary Festival, which takes place this week from Nov. 7-10.

For the third year running, Charleston to Charleston gathers scores of readers, writers and thinkers, packing houses so consistently that it has shifted venues to the Dock Street Theatre, having grown out of its previous home at Charleston Library Society.

“Our goal is to bring a world-class literary festival to Charleston every year,” said festival director Leah Rhyne. She estimates that the event sells about 5,000 tickets, noting also the increasing number of attendees from places like New York, Connecticut and New Jersey. There is also an initiative to provide sponsored tickets to students throughout the community.

The festival draws participants and patrons from across the pond, as the nonprofit festival is informed by the active involvement of its founding partners, the Charleston Library Society and the Charleston Farmhouse in Sussex, England.

Yes, that’s the one that was home to the Bloomsbury Group, which lays claim to early 20th-century greats such as Virginia Woolf, John Maynard Keynes, Vanessa Bell and Duncan Grant. There, they enjoyed lively exchange on the arts and issues of the day, an activity that continues today on the property by way of the annual Charleston Festival.

In other words, there is more than a shared name that connects the two festivals. There is a similar ethos of communal conversation around the events and letters of the day.

"Right now, we're really focused on bringing the best speakers we can and having the most engaging, most inspiring conversations up on our stage," said Rhyne, who muses over whether Charleston to Charleston is perhaps the literary Spoleto.

True, the city of Charleston and the farmhouse Charleston both boast a draw in the charm of their settings. Still, the appeal of the events is noteworthy in these times, as inducing folks to leave the house and cross an unknown threshold to talk books can be daunting.

So what is it that regularly compels the bookish to quit their comfy reading chairs and head out to parse pages, contented with little more than a warm body or two on a spare, if stately, stage?

“People are desperate for a certain kind of filter,” offered Bill Goldstein. He’s seen this phenomenon over decades, while serving as editor of the New York Times books website and as book critic for the weekend edition of WNBC’s “Today in New York” television show.

Goldstein is returning to Charleston to Charleston this year, after first joining the roster last year to discuss his own book, “The World Broke in Two.”

“I find the festival to be of very high quality,” he said. A book event habitue, Goldstein has hosted discussions for popular literary series including The New York Times' TimesTalks series and Columbia University’s Theater of Ideas.

A cursory glance at this year’s lineup proves his point, with writers and journalists such as Joyce Carol Oates, Jill Abramson, Deborah Eisenberg, Lionel Shriver and Carl Zimmer, to name a few.

Goldstein will moderate two events, a discussion of Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah’s book of short fiction “Friday Black” and another involving author Rebecca Makkai’s Carnegie Award-winning novel “The Great Believers.”

Goldstein notes the value of such discussions, which he says afford readers a chance to engage with the author’s personality and process in a human way. “It can open up the book in important ways.”

I got my first glimpse of both the appeal and the takeaway of such events when working at The New York Times, during the days its annual literary brunch was among the hottest tickets in town, as well as the newspaper's TimesTalks events.

From there, I landed an equally eye-opening behind-the-scenes spot at The New Yorker Festival, when I worked for the magazine, which it has produced for the past 20 years. Many of its attendees have been known to sit poised by the website in the moments before tickets go on sale to pounce on plum programs spanning arts, media, politics, cartoons and more.

Moreover, though, it achieves something that seems increasingly rare in today’s world. It carries on these substantive conversations in the same room. There, people can, in real time, note the expression on the faces of the readers and writers as they lob and return queries.

And it's not only the audience members who relish these rooms. "Friday Black" author Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah is one such fan, having attended several of them, drawn in part by the sense of community with other authors.

"All writers have to be a reader first," he said.

What's more, the author finds that festivals belie any notion that reading is obsolete.

"There is a thriving literary culture in America and abroad, and readers are everywhere," he said.

Charleston to Charleston Literary Festival director Rhyne notes that while the event regularly delves into historical texts, such as this year's discussion of "Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom" by Pulitzer Prize-winning author David W. Blight, it does so by considering their relevance today.

"We're never just going to put someone up on stage and say, 'Hey, talk about your book,'" said Rhyne. "We want to hear about how their book applies to today's society."

Sitting among other humans, writers offer up their insights and readers pose their questions, with neither cloaked in the relative anonymity of the digital realm. Rhyne herself has been personally transformed by the conversations that regularly occur during the festival.

"If you had told me that one day I would be sitting in my car, driving out to Kiawah Island with the artist Jonathan Green in the front seat," she said.

"He's talking about growing up black in the South and I'm talking about growing up Jewish in a very Catholic town, and finding that we felt a lot of the same things. That was a conversation I probably wouldn't have been brave enough to have four years ago."

As a participating author, Adjei-Brenyah finds it meaningful from his seat, too.

"There's nothing like having someone in the flesh next to you explain how your book has made them made feel more seen," he said. "There is no substitute for actual human contact."

A literary festival, in seems, gives new meaning to the expression “read the room." By animating those painstakingly wrought thoughts and worlds in real time through candid conversation, that room has the potential to transform well beyond the page.