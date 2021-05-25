Touring life-size Sistine Chapel exhibition set for Charleston stop

Anyone who has viewed the Vatican's Sistine Chapel in Rome may recognize the feeling.

It's that urge to be lifted up to get a fine gander at the intricacy of all of Michelangelo's frescoed grandeur on the church's vaulted ceiling. Imagine homing in on Adam's upward reaching hand as it nears the hand of God, or seeing all the saints in their vivid complexity in the "The Last Judgment."

This summer, arts and history buffs alike can do just that by way of an up-close, life-sized, unprecedented perspective on such details.

And it's all possible right in Charleston.

Starting July 9 at Festival Hall, "Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition" is set to showcase the Renaissance artist's famed frescoes of Rome's Vatican City.

The Charleston stop of the traveling exhibition follows successful legs in North American cities that have included Minneapolis, Phoenix, Charlotte and Atlanta. The project represents a collaboration with Special Entertainment Events Inc., a Los Angeles-based exhibition production company that has unique rights to the images, CBF Productions, and Fever, an entertainment discovery platform.

Reproduced photographically and displayed in their original size, "Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel" illustrates in both image and accompanying text the artistry and history that came together in one of the world's most ambitious and acclaimed creative undertakings.

For the exhibition, the paintings have been reproduced as high-definition photos using a special printing technique that emulates the look and feel of the originals. They are presented on 16-foot panels mounted at eye-level, offering visitors a novel way to engage with the artwork that has never before been possible.

Throughout 34 frescoes, patrons will be able to take in every detail, brushstroke and color of the works. Each image is accompanied by informative signage; audio guides offering additional insights are available to rent.

Among the recreations in the collection are "The Creation of Adam" and "The Last Judgment," which culminates the walk-through experience.

True to size and hands-free, the show was conceived in compliance with social-distancing protocols. The tours will form in single-file lines and masks are required.

Tickets are on sale at Fever’s marketplace, with prices for adults starting at $20. For tickets and information, visit chapelsistine.com/charleston.