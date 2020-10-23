Top SC arts award moves forward with a name change that fosters arts world soul-searching

In August, the S.C. Arts Commission rolled out its annual call for nominations for the highest honor given to a South Carolina artist or arts practitioner.
The agency also announced the award’s name change. The honor, which was formerly known as the Elizabeth O’Neill Verner Governor's Award for the Arts, would now be called the South Carolina Governor’s Award for the Arts.
A section titled “Why the name change” on the website explained the motivation "was prompted in summer 2020 when a constituent alerted South Carolina Arts Commission Executive Director David Platts to racially charged writings by Elizabeth O’Neill Verner. After reviewing the writings, the commission’s Executive Team and the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion staff committee agreed that the writings do not align with the commission’s values and efforts to promote and increase inclusivity in our programs and services to all citizens of South Carolina.”
For many, it was more than a mere name change. It was a cultural shift certain to set a tone, one that was felt by both supporters and detractors.
Verner, of course, is far from the only artist on the wrong side of renewed scrutiny. Novelist Flannery O'Connor has been under fire in an ongoing debate over her racially charged letters. Mark Twain, Harper Lee and William Faulkner are called out for their works' racial slurs.
Some have deemed it a reckoning. Others have condemned it as politically charged “cancel culture.”
Whatever the stance, as mores are revisited and icons tumble, a name change of this nature can serve as a crucible of how South Carolina navigates a time of transition.
Charleston Renaissance
In March, the Preservation Society of Charleston devoted its annual Heritage Symposium to the Charleston Renaissance. Between the two world wars, from around 1915 through 1940, the city's arts scene flourished and did much to put Charleston on the map as a place to visit and enjoy.
Among the speakers was Charleston historian Harlan Greene, who spoke of how these Renaissance figures worked to put the city on the cultural map, together nudging it from its then-status as a “sleeping beauty,” a backwater from its antebellum prosperity and the death of the arts during and after the Civil War.
“By the late teens… there was actually something, there was a vibration of things to come,” said Greene noting a half-dozen important artists who were getting local regional, national and international attention.
The Charleston Renaissance did far more than decorate walls and fill gallery halls. It was a boon to the economy. It cultivated artists, writers, architects, preservationists and cultural leaders, attracting many from afar, who took up residence in downtown houses and took to the streets to capture its elegantly sagging architecture, its baroquely beautiful oaks and singular denizens.
In Greene's presentation, he shares how the artists often strived to shift societal paradigms in their work, eschewing the "moonlight and magnolias" nostalgia of the previous generation.
DuBose Heyward famously penned “Porgy and Bess,” which Greene said “revolutionizes the way American literature looks at Blacks.” The work then inspired George Gershwin’s opera of the same name, which itself is now being reassessed in terms of cultural appropriation and promoting cultural stereotypes. When the Metropolitan Opera debuted a highly publicized production last year, it added programming addressing these topics.
Charleston Renaissance visual artists included Alice Ravenel Huger Smith, Alfred Hutty, Anna Heyward Taylor and Verner, who also provided illustrations for an edition of "Porgy."
An industrious and prolific artist, Verner remained a prominent arts icon for decades until her death in 1979. Her works portrayed daily life in Charleston, from its storied houses of worship to street scenes. The year following her death, the Governor's Award renamed its honor the Elizabeth O'Neill Verner Governor's Award for the Arts.
“Her work is so iconic I think that many Charlestonians, when we close our eyes, we actually see Elizabeth Verner’s view of the city rather than our own,” Greene said.
What’s in a name
All that changed in August.
According to Platts, the two passages from Verner’s writings that were called out as being racially insensitive were the 1939 “Prints and Impressions of Charleston,” where she reflects on a letter a tourist sent to The News and Courier, and the 1978 “Mellowed by Time,” on which she shares her sadness at sending a beloved servant to live with her daughter.
Still, some have expressed concern with the arrival at this decision.
Lese Corrigan, an artist and the owner of Corrigan Gallery, which handles the Verner estate in the Southeast. She is also a past recipient of the award.
"I feel it's slightly toward censure," she said.
Corrigan said she fears that stripping the name compromises continuity in the Charleston arts world, suggesting that the erasure will in turn suppresses knowledge of one of the states most prominent artists.
"She was documenting the time period from the turn of 1900 through the 1960s," Corrigan said, pointing to Verner's street scenes. "I think it's a setback in the sense of the art."
Rob Hicklin, an art dealer of paintings connected to the American South, questions why honoring an acclaimed figure is problematic.
“Mrs. Verner was a natural leader in the arts and culture of Charleston and that ought to be celebrated; she was a memorable personality and the award carrying her name makes it all the more meaningful, (and) contributes to the veneer of tradition,” he said via email.
For others, there is also the question of whether statements of this nature that are made in past times can be properly viewed through a contemporary lens.
In a letter to the editor submitted to The Post and Courier, Verner’s grandson David Hamilton challenged the characterization of Verner as a racist, offering examples of her long-term advocacy and support of Black Charlestonians.
Changing times
Still others support the decision. Platts this week noted that the commission has received a mainly supportive response.
"Most of the feedback we have received has been in support of the change and the reasoning behind it, some even thanking us," he said. "But yes, as we anticipated, we have heard from others who did not respond favorably."
One such supporter is Cecil Williams. A photographer, activist and founder of the Cecil Williams Civil Rights Museum in Orangeburg, he is a 2019 recipient of the award for lifetime achievement.
"Down through the course of history sometimes the way that people are treated changes. And I think that in view of the fact that it was discovered that she did make derogatory and insensitive remarks, there's definitely a time to change the name back to the original name," he said.
Others flag the problem as having changed the name in 1979.
The removal of the name now places it in alignment with protocols of such awards in other states.
Gibbes Museum of Art Executive Director Angela Mack said she moved to Charleston in the 1980s and wondered why a name was attached to South Carolina's award.
"Having a more generic name that relates specifically to who is giving the award and that it has a high honor in terms of the state and through the office of the governor is far more important than an individual artist," she said.
There's also the tricky business of time.
"Individual artists come into favor and they go out of favor," Mack said, adding that the significance of the award is that it is timeless. "(It) therefore should have a timeless name."
For others, honoring the past is compelling enough reason.
“You know the line about eating rice and worshiping our ancestors,” Hicklin said. “The arts community through this award did, at least, stand in contrast to those in other states and that was a good thing. I think the S.C. Governor’s Award for the Arts has suffered the loss of its vitality by scrubbing the name of one of its early and vocal proponents.”
As with most issues grappling with the past, hindsight plays in.
Corrigan wishes there had been a greater conversation about the decision.
Greene laments the original process in adding the name.
"One would hope that the people who had chosen her first would have vetted her very available book before they chose to name it after her," he said. "I think they should apologize for not doing their job right instead of blaming her for being as forthright in her opinions as she was."
When he launched his March presentation, he shared the opening of the novel “The Go-Between” by L.P. Hartley “The past is a foreign country; they do things differently there.”
Williams cites a cultural reference, too, the name of a famous protest song from folk singer Bob Dylan: "The Times They are a-Changin’.”
When asked her opinion on how Verner herself might react, Corrigan offered, "I can imagine, as a good Southern lady that her reaction ... would be 'It was very lovely to have my name on it for the time.' "
The deadline for nominations for the 2021 South Carolina Governor's Award is Nov. 6.