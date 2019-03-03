COLUMBIA — The TJ Hopkins Show, otherwise known as the 2019 South Carolina-Clemson baseball series, pulled into Founders Park on Sunday. The senior center fielder from Summerville saved his best for the decisive third game of an annual squabble within the best rivalry in college baseball.
Hopkins homered in each of the first two games.
On Sunday, he went 4 for 5 with a two-run homer and four runs batted in as the Gamecocks beat No. 14 Clemson 14-3 and won the series for the first time since 2014.
South Carolina is 9-2.
Clemson fell to 8-3.
“It means everything,” Hopkins said. “I grew up a huge South Carolina fan. It took three years of my college career to get it done, and it’s never felt better.”
This is just the start of a Major League Baseball draft showcase year Hopkins hoped for after suffering through a junior season marred by a fractured vertebrae in his lower back and a broken hand. Hopkins hit .345 with two homers in 2018 but was limited to 37 games and sat out the Gamecocks’ postseason run to a super regional Game 3 at Arkansas.
No one ever questioned the toughness of a guy who was a Post and Courier All-Lowcountry football player while playing for the legendary John McKissick at Summerville High School.
South Carolina getting the best of Clemson after a long drought also meant something extra to Sawyer Bridges, Hopkins’ good friend and former Summerville baseball and football teammate. Head coach Mark Kingston knew it, making sure the South Carolina closer got in for the last inning.
Hopkins originally committed to play baseball for Monte Lee when the current Clemson coach was at the College of Charleston.
Bridges originally committed to Clemson.
But it was one, big happy Gamecocks family Sunday.
Kingston, again realizing the importance of the moment, looked over the full college baseball schedule for Sunday. He came to a quick conclusion.
“On this field in this stadium, this is the game that every college baseball player would choose to be playing in,” he said. “We had a tremendous opportunity, and we rose to the occasion.”
Gamecocks rising
It’s barely March.
And South Carolina’s record isn’t built atop the most rugged schedule.
But the Gamecocks will be ranked in the next polls. And maybe, as in a 2018 Super Regional run during Kingston’s first season as head coach, they are better than advertised (picked fourth in the SEC East in a preseason poll of coaches).
And while South Carolina lost Friday starter Carmen Mlodzinski for at least four weeks with a foot injury suffered in the Friday night game, junior right-hander Reid Morgan was very good Sunday.
Morgan, adding a sneaky slider to aid his solid fastball, gave up two earned runs on eight hits over 62/3 innings with five strikeouts and no walks.
“He has great command,” Kingston said. “He throws all his pitches at the knees, which makes it very hard to square up.”
Clemson pitching woes
Lee is considering shaking up his rotation after starting pitchers Brooks Crawford, Davis Sharpe and Justin Wrobleski struggled against the Gamecocks.
“We’ve got to find three guys who are going to be able to get us deeper into ballgames so that we don’t have to stretch some of our better (bullpen) arms out earlier in a series,” Lee said.
Up next
South Carolina plays host to The Citadel on Tuesday at 4 p.m. and Gardner-Webb on Wednesday at 4 p.m. (both games were originally set for 7 p.m. but moved up in anticipation of cold weather).
Clemson plays Furman on Tuesday night at 6 p.m. in Greenville.
