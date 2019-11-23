Never more than during the holiday season does Charleston hew to its hallmark name, the Holy City.

For starters, many places of worship are festively decked out, with wreaths adorning august entrances, altars draped with greenery and spires topped off with bells a-chiming.

But it is through the host of holiday choral offerings that the majesty really resounds, making awe-inspiring acoustic use of Charleston's sacred spaces and vaulted ceilings. Their repertoires are diverse, but they remain the same in one sense. Each performance makes a joyful noise throughout the city's venerated places of worship.

Cue up Christmas

Since 1924, Ashley Hall School has presented its time-honored pageant, “The Christmas Play,” a retelling of the medieval plays of Chester, England, which enlists 100 students to celebrate the nativity through dramatic scenes and musical interludes performed by the school’s celebrated Red Choir.

“What I love most about this tradition is the imprint it leaves not only on the participating students but also the community at large,” said Jill Muti, Head of School at Ashley Hall. Free and open to the public, it takes place at the Cathedral Church of St. Luke and St. Paul at 6 p.m. Dec. 6. For more information, visit ashleyhall.org.

The following evening, Saturday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m., college choristers and musicians from Columbia will have their moment in the Holy City. The Allen University Symphonic Band and Choir returns to Mother Emanuel AME Church for its “Christmas Musical,” a merry annual celebration in song and spirit that includes both choral arrangements and holiday standards.

Celtic Flair

Christmas gets a Celtic spin at Circular Congregational Church on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m. “A Charleston Christmas: Celtic & Classical” brings together the Taylor Festival Choir and Na Fidleiri, the Celtic fiddling ensemble.

The choristers and fiddlers will perform a mixture of traditional holiday carols, instrumental jigs with a Celtic flavor, as well as spiritual choral segments. Led by Mary and Robert Taylor, they will joined as well by musician Joey Abarta on the Uilleann pipes. Tickets prices vary and can be purchased at tmgcharleston.com.

Handel’s Messiah

It wouldn’t be the holidays without an uplifting rendition of Handel’s "Messiah," which is sure to be the case in the hands of Charleston Symphony Maestro Ken Lam. The annual “Holy City Messiah” concerts also feature the CSO Chamber Chorus and guest soloists.

Performances will take place at 7:30 p.m in Citadel Summerall Chapel on Dec. 12 and East Cooper Baptist Church in Mount Pleasant on Dec. 14, and at 4 p.m at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Summerville on Dec. 15. Tickets start at $10. For more information, visit charlestonsymphony.org.

The CSO also will perform a free community concert at Mt. Zion AME Church on Dec. 14 at 7:30 p.m. Visit bit.ly/csomtzion for more information.

Gospel meets jazz

On Dec. 14, Mt. Zion AME Church presents its fourth annual “Gospel Meets Jazz Christmas Concert,” featuring Charlton Singleton and the Lowcountry Voices. Audiences will be treated to Christmas favorites and lesser-known pieces, with songs on the roster to include the spiritual hymn “Behold the Star,” as well as the gospels “Holy is the Lamb” and “Holy Thou Art God.”

“Anytime I can play in a church, especially when the music combines gospel and jazz, I am all in,” said Singleton. These days, the trumpet player is busy touring globally with his Gullah-powered, Grammy-nominated band Ranky Tanky, but he has been singing in church since the age of 3.

Tickets for the Dec. 14 Gospel Meets Jazz Christmas Concert are $25 and can be purchased by calling Mt. Zion AME Church at 803-422-1900 or visiting bit.ly/mtziongospeljazz.

Lending voice

Nothing celebrates the glory of the human voice in quite the way that an a cappella group does, foregoing instrumental accompaniment to lay its marvel bare. In Charleston, The King’s Counterpoint has distinguished itself in this regard, whether they perform Gregorian chant or contemporary compositions, medieval carols or avant-garde works.

Its annual gift to Charleston music lovers is a free concert during the holidays. which this year features performances at two churches. On Saturday, Dec. 14 at 6 p.m., they will perform at Old St. Andrew’s Parish Church and on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 3 p.m., at the Cathedral of St. Luke and St. Paul. For information, visit thekingscounterpoint.com.

Moravian flavor

Also on Dec. 14 at 5 p.m., St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church choir will present its annual Moravian Love Feast, a special service of holiday music. Open to all, a love feast seeks to remove social barriers and strengthen the spirit of unity and goodwill among people.

For the musical event, a choir under the direction of Dr. Dustin Ousley will sing and offer personal stories relating to the music, accompanied by pianist Arshak Sirunyin. The event includes a sweet roll and warm apple cider. The event is free to attend, but an offering is encouraged. For more information, visit stapresbyterian.org or call 843-766-4262.

Resonant men

The Charleston Men’s Chorus gathers some of the city's most exceptional male voices for its annual Christmas Concert. Internationally renowned countertenor and director Ricard Bordas leads the 65-strong choir, who are accompanied by pianist Pamela Nelson.

The concert will take place at St. Philip’s Church on Dec. 15 at 4 p.m. Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased through the Charleston Men's Chorus website at www.charlestonmenschorus.org or at Royall Ace Hardware in Mount Pleasant.