The suspense mounts for Spoleto's only in-person theater offering

In Charleston and beyond, theater lovers have all been waiting with bated breath for the rousing return of in-person, live theater.

That is truly, deeply, madly happening on Spoleto Festival USA's opening weekend, with the mounting of "The Woman in Black" at Festival Hall (formerly Memminger Auditorium).

But be forewarned: As the lights dim and the play commences, the suspense has only just begun.

Billed as "a ghost play," Stephen Mallatratt's adaptation of the 1938 horror novel by Susan Hill has gripped audiences for decades, enjoying a formidable 30-year run on London's West End. (A production also made it to Spoleto Festival USA in 1996 by way of the Gate Theatre.)

The American leg has looked primed for a healthy run, too. Starting in January 2020, its premiere at New York City's edgy, atmospheric McKittrick Hotel was off and running, garnering a smashing review from The New York Times that helped send its houses chugging along.

That is, it did for a commensurately slim six weeks.

"We had a fantastic run until COVID forced it to end," said Tim Smith, producer and general manager of Pemberley Productions, which is responsible for the American run of the play.

But there's this: The waiting pattern for the New York return presented a plum opportunity for an engagement at Spoleto, where the production will share its first performance since the pandemic. In the silver lining lane, the show's small cast makes it particularly suitable for managing current touring logistics.

"It's kind of built that it can go from one venue to another with some ease," Smith said.

But here's the rub.

Even with its small cast and efficient running time, "The Woman in Black" is far from slight on its power to terrify. It's known to be every bit as much of a nail-biter as some slickly produced Hollywood cinematic extravaganza.

Smith credits the phenomenal fear factor to Mallatratt's ingenious adaptation of the author's noirish tale. Centered on a lawyer seeking to exorcize a family curse with the help of a young actor, the play is constructed in a way that subtly builds suspense. As such, the audience members find themselves having no clue when or where in the performance space the next dreadful deed will present itself.

It turns out Smith has a great deal of emotional investment in this particular adaptation. He first came upon the play in 1989 at age 17, when it was running at the Fortune Theatre in London.

At the time, the teenager wanted to be in the Royal Air Force. When Smith walked out of the show, he determined that he wanted instead to do that for a living.

"I went in not realizing that just two guys, some words, some lights and sound can whisk you away. It just really blew me away," he said.

Blown mind withstanding, Smith doubted he would actually get to work on the show, which was by then very established in London. When the American opportunity presented itself, he leaped, and he's been working on making it happen for the past five years.

There is suspense for Smith, too, who is curious to see whether the Festival Hall setup, with its spaced-out, socially distant seating pods, will add to the scariness.

Is it a bit spookier to have all that space around you, so audience members are slightly more exposed?

"I'm fascinated as to how that will play out. I don't know how that will go, so I will watch with interest," Smith said.

Suspense, it is clear, is already ratcheting up, with more to come from undisclosed origins in "The Woman in Black."