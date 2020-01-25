Though the new year is still fairly fresh on the heels of revelry and resolutions, I have already blazed a trail through musical theater, drama, chamber music, art exhibitions and more. This signals an auspicious, artful 2020 in the making.

It also means I’ve settled into many seats, and am thus prompted to put the spotlight there. After all, the new year presents the perfect occasion to consider best practices among us audience members. Those practices shift as readily as the state of the arts, so here a few suggestions to ensure a pleasurable, plentiful local arts scene.

Do dress the part

Yes, there was a time when formal dress was de rigueur for performance outings, resulting in such fin-de-siecle fashions like opera coats. Purists still prevail, mind you. Case in point: I had a colleague in New York who kept a spare tuxedo in the office hallway closet for his frequent apres-cubicle trips to the Metropolitan Opera.

However, today’s audiences often tend toward the casual, and there is something to be said for dressing comfortably enough to stem the shifting or scratching or adjusting that comes with sartorial starch.

That being said, a little effort adds immeasurably to any performance scene, whether formal, fashion-forward or just a bit of fun. It extends the evening’s entertainment value into the house, as patrons are as frequently on view as the performers.

Such style statements also create more of an occasion out of every cultural pursuit. I say, go for it — but do keep ten-gallon hats at home and out of sight lines, please.

Don't stay connected

Yes, fully engage with the performance. But, no, please do not just mute your mobile device. Tune into the show and turn off that phone.

Mobile devices have become such a phantom limb that many audience members seem to assume stealth text or a quick buzz is par for the course.

However, trust me, both the performers and fellow performance-goers see and hear such intrusions loud and clear — and are likely unhappy about trading in an artistic feat or emotionally resonant moment for them.

I have seen balletic vaults, heart-rending monologues, stirring sonatas and uproarious punch lines all undone by a sudden cell phone sounding. To address this pervasive menace, productions in other cities have started employing pouches like Yondr or phone locking systems.

Until then, fish it out and turn it off.

Do sign up for the series

If you are on any email list for a local arts organization, you have likely received a cheery suggestion or tempting offer to pony up for a season subscription.

Along with its economy and efficiency, not to mention the patron perks that are often thrown in, the advance purchase of a subscription series is a boon to the health and well-being of an arts organization.

It gives the company a better sense of how much time, effort and expense to commit to the promotion of each upcoming show. It also gives them cash up front that can make an impact on creative choices, not to mention general stress level.

It's also a vote of confidence that can mean the world to a small enterprise. Make a commitment if you can, and you'll help ensure Charleston continues to offer dynamic, diverse arts programming.

Don't scarf the snacks

The other weekend, I settled into my seat for a trim 90-minute theatrical work that mined the spectrum of human heartache. So did a gentleman in the front row, who was manhandling an exceptionally crinkly bag of popcorn that turned out to have 90 minutes worth of crunchy, crinkly, deafeningly distracting goodness.

While I aimed to fix my focus on the performer’s palpably gripping journey, I found myself instead straining to glean how many popped kernels were left in that seemingly bottomless cellophane sack of chew.

I wondered if the front-of-house folks were reluctant to offend a hard-won theater lover by suggesting they leave loud food in the lobby. I wondered just what type of cellophane that was, and if the theater company had considered asking the vendor for a quieter material. I wondered why I had to wonder about things that weren’t very wondrous at all.

Do stoke the surveys

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

Last year, while assessing Charleston's rankings in a national arts vitality index, I learned from local arts professionals that though our city has ample arts offerings, our data on those riches is lacking.

As dry as it may seem, information on audience demographics, preferences and such is key to being able to rank nationally. And it is often key to securing funding.

So the next time you get a card and a nubby pencil, or are prompted to fill out an online questionnaire, opine away. It may well result in getting more great art funded and mounted in Charleston.

Don't up and leave

This is a widely debated one, as many patrons of live performance view their ticket purchase as primarily transactional in nature, as is their right to abandon a show. However, I suggest that it is a breach of such a contract if one disrupts the show to make an exit. I would also suggest that patrons consider the effects on the performers of such mid-performance departures.

That being said, I once witnessed a fine Irish actor break character on a New Haven stage to give out to a patron making quite a commotion in his row. A few moments thereafter, when the house lights went up and the emergency crew rushed in, the reason for the unrest was clear.

Thankfully, the audience member recovered from the episode. However, I'm quite certain the abashed actor did not.

Do be like-minded

We all know the pros and cons of social media. They are as stark in contrast as a comedy-tragedy mask. Let's focus on the positive, which is the power of Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to share information and impressions on exceptional cultural opportunities.

Local theater companies such as Charleston Stage regularly encourage audience members to post away. They have learned that such third-party endorsements and word-of-mouth praise can draw crowds more readily than their own promotional pushes. It takes a quick minute to post a link or a write up. You can also deepen the conversation with a personal insights.

At their finest, Charleston's performances create a communal experiences throughout our city. And by the small gestures that we elect to do or don't do, we can join in to elevate the arts — in 2020 and well beyond.