Charleston, SC (29403)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 89F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.