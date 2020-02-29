The new Charleston Hot Sheet will keep you apprised of arts, entertainment, food and more

We all know the one that got away.

For me, it was Ella Fitzgerald.

The jazz legend was part of the lineup of Spoleto Festival 1978, and, but for a vague recollection of earthy vocals wafting through the wrought iron fence of the College of Charleston's Cistern Yard, I missed what would have been my only chance to take in her improvisational greatness. But for a brief sighting of the famed playwright, I missed Tennessee Williams' "Creve Coeur" that year, too.

There are others that still sting. My parents once casually recalled heavy traffic in New York while we were driving up to a family vacation in Cape Cod, on account of the Woodstock music festival. It took me years to fathom why they hadn’t rerouted their Ford Country Squire packed with four toddlers to join Jimi Hendrix and all.

There was the first production of “Rent” at New York Theatre Workshop that never got booked, likely for lack of cash, and the first go at “Hamilton” at The Public Theater that I felt surely couldn't live up to all the hype.

More recently, there was Yo-Yo Ma at the opening of the Charleston Gaillard Center. And there was Bruce Springsteen’s recent Broadway show and the Metropolitan Opera's recent take on The Gershwins' "Porgy and Bess." The recordings of the latter two were some consolation, but still.

I have managed to catch some big ones along the way. As a teenager, I caught Yul Brynner in “The King and I” and Andrea McArdle in “Annie.” There was Welsh National Opera’s production of Verdi’s "Falstaff" in the presence of Princess Diana, which was at the Brooklyn Academy of Music when I was a young staff member. There was my husband's surprise birthday gift to me to see Pete Seeger's star-studded 90th birthday celebration at Madison Square Garden.

With all that in mind, I have heartening news for others who harbor the dreaded fear of missing out. (And that is certainly a reasonable fear in Charleston these days, with the dizzying mix of arts, entertainment, food and other pursuits that regularly sell out or spring up around town.)

On March 5, The Post and Courier is launching the Charleston Hot Sheet, a weekly email newsletter to keep you apprised of standout experiences spanning arts, entertainment, food and more occurring within seven days.

From pop-up events to last-minute tickets, the Charleston Hot Sheet is a collection of insider tips gathered by the newsroom, and curated by me. To do so, I'll tap into the considerable cultural brain trust at the paper, rounding up arts and entertainment input from reporters Adam Parker, Kalyn Oyer and Liz Foster, and food and beverage best bets from Hanna Raskin and Dave Infante.

I'll also add input from other journalists in the newsroom, who will share suggestions of great reads, podcasts and more they have gleaned from their beats. Think of it as fine grade water cooler chat.

The Charleston Hot Sheet also will point you to new pursuits that are akin to others you may have enjoyed. Mad about that jazz mashup at the Gibbes last summer? You will probably respond to the live performance just announced at a Broad Street gallery. A sucker for Facebook groups about old Charleston? Check out the latest at South Carolina Historical Society.

A tip could take the form of a wheel of aged Parmesan about to be cracked open at an intimate wine tasting. Or it could give a heads-up to an impromptu book signing thrown together by a visiting author. We might have the skinny on some coveted spare tickets to a near-full show or guest mixologist at a neighborhood boite. Now and again, we'll throw in a few freebies, too.

Each Thursday, the Charleston Hot Sheet will arrive in your inbox at 10 a.m., priming you to take charge of the weekend and beyond.

Here's a first tip: If you sign up this week, you'll be entered to win two tickets to the "Drink Responsibly: Sustainable Tequila" event at Charleston Wine + Food Festival.

And, if you share your own story of the one that got away, and one that didn't, I might just share that with readers, too. It's time to change that FOMO, fear of missing out, to YOLO: You only live once.

To sign up for the Charleston Hot Sheet, visit bitly.com/CHSHotSheet.