The 'harmonic convergence' that made Charleston a music town

When it comes to the classical music scene, for a mid-size city, Charleston is punching above its weight.

It boasts a symphony orchestra, Charleston Symphony, which performs in the state-of-the-art Gaillard Center concert hall and attracts musicians from around the world. There are more chamber music organizations than you could swing a cello at, filling all manner of smaller spaces and mounting annual festivals.

Our cup runneth over with choral groups, whose voices, until the pandemic, rang out in churches and elsewhere throughout the city. There’s opera, too, with more in the works with the College of Charleston’s new initiative, and world-renowned composers such as Yiorgos Vassilandonakis, whose opera "The Papess Joanne" made its premiere this past year at the Greek National Opera.

However, if you think such a stellar scene sprang wholesale from Charleston’s native soil, you may want to hum a new tune. Most everyone making music today has a dotted line to a moment in time.

It is pinned to one particular year, 1977, when a harmonic convergence coaxed the city’s cultural potential into our pre-pandemic powerhouse.

A different tune

David Maves, former chair of the College of Charleston fine arts department and a composer and percussionist, moved to Charleston in 1976. He remembers then a different city, with boarded-up storefronts along King Street and far fewer prospects for performers or patrons.

The Charleston Symphony, for instance, was then geared more toward amateur musicians rather than today's salaried, highly trained members.

“There were two little old ladies at the violins that could barely move. They're both been there since 1937," he said.

Another time, when Maves was performing with the Charleston Symphony, he was selected by music director and conductor David Stahl as one of 12 musicians to perform for a special performance. At its culmination, an audience member said, “I didn’t know you were that good.” Maves said he replied, “We’re not.”

According to Maves, patrons were often less engaged, too. Once, a concert violinist came to perform at the former Gaillard Auditorium, attracting a crowd of about 50 people, clapping after each movement of a work. "Everybody (then) went out and bought popcorn. And the thing that surprised me was there was popcorn there for them to buy.”

Enter Spoleto

By all accounts, the game-changer was Spoleto, which came together through forces that served to transform Charleston's artistic landscape. And those forces had names.

There was Gian Carlo Menotti, the Spoleto Festival USA founder and famed composer who was, for various reasons, incentivized to bring his Festival dei Due Mondi in Spoleto, Italy, to the United States, staking turf in Charleston.

There was Joe Riley, the then-mayor of Charleston who courted the festival to Charleston and rallied the locals to embrace it, working every angle to ensure that it evolved into the much-lauded and well-oiled machine it has become.

There was Ted Stern, the College of Charleston president who served on the festival's steering committee. He offered up campus facilities like Cistern Yard for performances and residence halls to house festival participants.

There were other forces, too, radiating out from the festival with artistic endeavors that dovetailed with the main show, helping maintain the momentum of the heady festival days throughout the year.

Piccolo Spoleto, the city’s companion festival, was run by Ellen Dressler Moryl, who was hired by Riley in 1978, and launched in 1979.

“Every one of the branches of the festival, every series had their own coordinators who were specialists in the city,” said Moryl. The name Piccolo came by way of Alice Cabaniss, who oversaw the poetry committee.

The aim was cultural tourism. Piccolo's budget was funded from South Carolina's Accommodations Tax, which required that monies be used for promotion to prospective visitors from outside markets.

With Piccolo's numerous, free offerings, visitors would have ample to enjoy while in Charleston for Spoleto. Thus, local musicians, theater makers, dance companies and other artists were motivated to ensure the caliber was high. And attract them it did.

“It was just boom. There's an explosion,” said Maves. From the get-go, the explosion that was Spoleto was lavish, with stunners like its first opera production, “The Queen of Spades,” which Maves characterizes as one of the great experiences of his life. “That was what set the tone.”

Going local

But if the tone was set by Spoleto, it was sealed locally, with artists across disciplines working throughout the year to shine during Piccolo.

Among them was Emily Remington, the larger-than-life choral leader and organist known for her musical prowess, her outsize charisma and her fanciful attire, boas notwithstanding. Remington died on July 28 at the age of 103.

The Juilliard- and Peabody-trained musician had moved to Charleston from Augusta in 1976 at the age of 60 with the aim of living near her parents who were in nearby St. Stephen’s and retiring. Instead, she soon took Charleston by storm by virtue of her skill and style.

“Women in town used to copy her outfits ... and she out-classed them every time ... They kept trying but were like little dark ... birds alongside this peacock,” said Maves. He also recalled that she was willing to cast it aside, as she did once when her her cumbersome outfit suppressed her dancing at a post-Spoleto shindig and she disrobed and danced on in her slip.

“If that time was a harmonic convergence, then Emily was the spark,” said Moryl, who credits her among many other key figures of the time, such as CSO's Stahl and College of Charleston music history professor Bill Gudger, to name but two.

“But I would say that Emily was the catalyst that made everything come together,” said Moryl.

Maves had just been appointed chair of the fine arts department at the College of Charleston when he learned about Remington from his friend Randy Thompson.

“We went over to the Stern Center and she played some Chopin beautifully for us, just tossed it off," he said.

She thus became the accompanist at the college. Then Moryl tapped her to head up the Piccolo committee for choral performances. She also founded the Charleston Singer’s Guild, (now the Charleston Symphony Orchestra Chorus), which performed during Piccolo and Spoleto.

The beat goes on

Barry Goldsmith, a retired educator who served in many roles in the Charleston County School District, also saw the city's musical emergence from a close vantage after moving to Charleston from Augusta in 1969. His late wife Ruth was a violist in the Charleston Symphony for 46 years.

“Augusta had a more vibrant arts program, not in the schools but in the whole community,” he said.

Goldsmith became coordinator of the arts for the Charleston County School District, which entailed managing grants to provide experiences for children. He connects developments like the establishment of Charleston County School of the Arts with Menotti's festival.

"I think Spoleto was a catalyst there, too. That wasn’t the main reason, but it certainly helped."

Goldsmith also noted that Charleston has one of the more robust arts in education programs in the country, a commitment to the arts that he said also tracks back to Spoleto.

It also accounts for the steady stream of accomplished musicians who have sprung from this soil. Some, like percussionist Quentin Baxter and trumpet player Charlton Singleton, have spoken of first coming to performances at the Gaillard via school trips.

Others, like violinist Seth G., were shaped by their experience with the Charleston Symphony Youth Orchestra. Others from the Charleston County School District have distinguished themselves in high-level musical roles throughout the world.

History repeating

“There was nothing. And then there was all of this. And it's been all of this ever since,” said Maves. That is, until the current pandemic halted such interchange with artists and audiences.

“All my friends are in this thing of providing an interchange with an audience, and now that's gone," he said. "And when does it come back? It's terrifying.”

So, yes, we are curiously thrown back to a Charleston that calls to mind the one in 1976, with darkened theaters and boarded shops.

When we meet again, perhaps artists akin to Remington and company will usher in an era of artistic vitality with similar excellence and elan.

When asked how to make that happen, Maves suggests getting out of the way of the artists themselves.

“Just let them get a chance to get fired up again in the place where this came alive."