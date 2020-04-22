The Charleston is raging during the city's 350th celebration. Here's the lowdown on the dance.

When you think about it, with our current social distancing, it makes perfect sense that there is at present an uptick in interest in that famed Roaring '20s song-and-dance sensation known as The Charleston. In its heyday, the uptempo, stride-styled ragtime hit was the impish harbinger of a bold new era, one that shrugged off arcane societal standards and championed effusive glitz and fizz in the face of sobering post-war strife.

There are other parallels, too.

When the loose-limbed, donkey-legged Jazz Age number emerged in 1923, it was a regular at Prohibition-era speak-easies, those forbidden gathering places. Then as now, a special code was needed to gain entrance, then for the door and now for the Zoom meeting.

The Charleston at 350

But that's just my penchant for parallels. The real reason that The Charleston is now kicking up its satin heels is as a nod to the city's past. It is twisting and toeing its way through 350th festivities like a tipsy party guest. The subject of Zoom concerts and dance instructions, The Charleston always goes better with a bead-bedazzled get-up, and I bet a wooden nickel we'll get a gander of some soon.

Yes, its name makes it a shoo-in for a big old birthday. However, just what renders the nearly century-old song composed by James P. Johnson such an enduring lapazoo? (That term, incidentally, was culled from Cecil Mack’s lyrics for the song, and while I have yet to land on its precise meaning, its context tells me it’s akin to a sockdollager, which is a humdinger.)

"The Charleston has always been so phenomenal to me as being one of the most integrating cultural expressions," said artist Jonathan Green, who currently is serving as co-chair of the Charleston 350 Commemoration Commission. "Charleston just sort of unified and gave the South something creative. Blacks, whites, everyone was doing it all over the country."

Parsing its past

Furthermore, as its lyrics also claim, was it "made in Caroline"?

Well, yes and no.

In his book “Charleston Jazz,” Jack McCray attributes the Jenkins Orphanage bands that toured around the world as the inspiration for the 1923 song “The Charleston,” which was the work of composer and stride pianist James P. Johnson for the Broadway show “Runnin' Wild.”

According to McCray, he was inspired to do so “by observing Charlestonians and Jenkins musicians dancing movements called geechee, a colloquial term applied to South Carolina Gullahs.” Thus, West African dances are at the heart of this art.

A Riverwalk Jazz radio series episode devoted to him shares that “Johnson recalled first seeing The Charleston danced at a dive called the Jungles Casino in New York in 1913. Johnson recalls: ‘“The Jungles was just a cellar without fixings. The people who came … were mostly from Charleston, South Carolina. Most of them worked … as longshoremen or on the ships. They danced hollering and screaming until they were cooked. They kept up all night or until their shoes wore off, most of them after a heavy day’s work on the docks. The Charleston was a regulation cotillion step without a name. While I was playing for these Southern dancers, I composed a number of 'Charlestons' — eight in all, all with that damn rhythm. One of these later became my famous 'Charleston' on Broadway.”

However, the connection to the South Carolina city was not limited to that. McCray points out that in the Jazz Age of the 1920s, “Charleston musicians stocked the pit bands and orchestras on Broadway and all around New York City. One of those was Smalls’ Paradise, a wildly popular Harlem dance club that was opened by Charlestonian Edwin Smalls in 1925 and featured Charleston musicians in its house band, Charlie Johnson’s Paradise 10.

In Smalls' 1974 New York Times obituary, the club is described as catering to both black and white patrons, many of them quite illustrious, counting among its habitues Tallulah Bankhead, Walter Winchell and Bill (Bojangles) Robinson. In a 2005 New York Times story, Harlem architectural historian Michael Henry Adams describes a “space where waiters delivered trays of drinks while dancing The Charleston or on roller skates ..."

The Charleston returns

As it happens, The Charleston once again ushers in a strange new era in the city, one coinciding with a big anniversary that prompts it to look back as it moves forward. Like the Lost Generation of the 1920s, a new generation must rethink all the societal givens.

Earlier this year, Q Concerts chamber music group took a fascinating crack at it to open a concert called “Speakeasy!” Taking place at Principle Gallery Charleston, the concert offered ample hootch, served to guests including several who were fittingly decked in feathers and beads.

With the unexpected scuttling of some 350 celebrations, the little dance that could has of late been embraced by other Charleston artists.

Charleston Symphony enlisted the Charleston Symphony Brass Quintet in a zippy, Zoom concert with the five musicians blaring brassy exuberance from their respective homes. The video is available on its new CSO Channel on YouTube.

Now up and running is The Charleston Project, Chamber Music Charleston's new initiative that sprang from a shift in plans in response to the coronavirus. Driven by various virtual and social media platforms, it gathers artists from Charleston and beyond to share the abiding bliss of the dance with audiences all over the world.

The project launched with a Zoom performance of the song featuring Chamber Music Charleston musicians and special guests. There is also a dance tutorial with Natasha Nast created by Palmetto City Ballet; a sing-along video with singing sister act Gracie and Lacy; footage from a 1930s documentary on the dance craze, as well as videos submitted from friends all over the world.

These videos will be housed on their YouTube channel, where Chamber Music Charleston will regularly add new content.

"It's a crazy song and dance with an interesting background and history," said Sandra Nikolajevs, president and artistic director of Chamber Music Charleston. It also appealed to Chamber Music Charleston because it is multifaceted, comprising not only the tune, but also lyrics, the dance, the history and more, which offer "so many different arms and associations." Chamber Music Charleston is also inviting folks to submit their own videos.

"I think at this time, when we're faced with this pandemic, it's really important to do something that is completely not related to the terrible things going on in the world and find the thing that is full of joy," said Nikolajevs. "The Charleston really epitomizes joy, energy, life and fun."

Green and the 350 Commission would like to see the embrace of The Charleston continue, with the city using the iconic dance as a means for all in Charleston to celebrate and embrace its cultural legacy.

"Charleston needs to start owning much of its cultural expression," said Green, who suggests that during isolation we could all practice The Charleston and emerge ready to dance when the time comes.

Green also hopes other initiatives take wing, such as one in which Charleston County schools would offer dance instruction that could culminate in a countywide competition. He and members of the commission also envision future gatherings in designated spaces around the city where the public could share in the dance.

"There's nothing that can bring people together, in terms of differences, like The Charleston," Green said, adding that around the world, dancing unifies cultures more than anything, including religion and even music.

From where I'm sitting, I'm thinking that a unifying dance to bring all of Charleston together would be a true-blue lapazoo.