Thinking about what to plant in your yard or garden next spring? Consider a pollinator garden, which is beautiful and functional.
Insects such as bees are great pollinators, moving pollen from flower to flower, due to their hairy bodies and desire for pollen and nectar. Pollen is the source of protein, minerals and lipids for bees, and nectar is their carbohydrate source.
In the case of honey bees, pollen is converted into royal jelly and food for developing bees, and nectar is processed into honey, which is stored in wax honeycomb cells until needed. The wax is produced by bees after consuming large amounts of sugars. Therefore, flowering plants are necessary for their survival.
You have likely heard that pollinators are struggling. There are many factors that contribute to this decline, including parasites, pathogens, malnutrition, genetics, pesticide exposure and habitat loss/deterioration.
A lot of work being in done in these areas, but research takes time and there are still many questions to answer. The good news is there are simple things we can all do to help. You do not have to become a beekeeper, you can simply provide food and habitat to help support their populations. So, start now with making a plan for your yard and landscape.
Preparation
One of the first steps should be stopping by your local Clemson Extension office to learn about soil testing, having your soil tested and amending the soil as needed.
If nothing is growing in the site, not even weeds, you may need to amend your soil. If the site is already growing weeds, it is best to clear the weeds (pull, till under, plough, burn, smother, or use an herbicide) to prevent competition for your new plants.
Please note that many pesticides, even noninsecticides, can have negative effects on insect pollinators, so use other methods if possible. And always follow the pesticide label directions.
What to plant
There are many considerations as to what to plant. Ask yourself these questions:
Do you have supplemental irrigation or are you relying on rainfall? Some plants and seeds are hardier and easier to grow without supplemental irrigation.
How much sunlight does your site receive? Most pollinator plants will do best with at least six hours per day.
Will your site be at risk of pests and predators? Do you need to plant something that is resistant to deer?
What is your budget and will the site be a pollinator habitat permanently?
Some types of plantings will be cheaper but are short term and will need to be replanted (e.g. annuals), whereas others can be pricier but are a long-term investment (e.g. perennial seed blends).
Are you planting for a specific type of pollinators? Beekeepers may want to plant specifically for their honey bees while others want to plant for diverse insect pollinators.
If you are interested in providing for butterflies, plant host plants for the larvae to feed on (Asclepias for monarchs) as well as nectar-producing plants for the adults to feed on.
In general, a mix of annuals and perennials that bloom and provide nectar and pollen from the spring through the end of fall is desirable.
One reason is nutritional: Different species of plants provide different amino acids in their pollen so some diversity in your plantings is good for the pollinators that eat the pollen.
Many companies provide seed blends designed for insect pollinators and there are some common plants that pop up: Coreopsis, Gaillardia, Asclepias, Rudbeckia, Echinacea and Helianthus.
For wild and managed bees, native legumes, the Asteraceae family, (especially Silphium, Solidago, Symphyotrichum) and the Lamiaceae family (especially Agastache, Monarda, Pycnanthemum) are important sources of pollen and nectar.
Asters and goldenrods are very important sources for honey bees since they will bloom in the fall when the bees are storing up for the winter and there are not many other plants flowering.
Seeds and trees
One reason I enjoy these seed blends is that the blooms change seasonally as well as across years, which is always exciting and beautiful. Keep in mind that irrigation is important for establishment of seeds, so if you invest in a pricier seed blend, it is wise to make sure you will be able to provide adequate water while they start out.
If you have a large area of land or land that you do not want to dedicate to pollinator habitat permanently, consider planting cover crops or annuals. These seeds are a cheaper alternative but must be replanted. In addition to wildflower patches, the farm staff help me put in large areas of buckwheat throughout the summer and a clover blend in the fall that blooms in the spring, providing my honey bees with an extra boost of pollen and nectar.
Also, we should not forget that trees can provide a lot of nourishment for insect pollinators due to the high number of flowers they can put out on a single plant. Some trees you may want to plant in your yard are maples and tulip poplars.
Pollinator habitat can provide benefits in more ways than just food resources for pollinators. In addition to enhancing aesthetics, pollinator habitat can protect soil and water quality by mitigating runoff and protecting against soil erosion. These improved landscapes also assist in conservation and biodiversity by aiding in the control and reduced expansion of insect pests and weeds, and can even attract beneficial insects, all of which reduce the need for pesticides.
Do what you can and provide habitat and forage for insect pollinators. It benefits you, and your diet, as well as them. Most of all, be aware and learn more to fully appreciate the function and role of these animals in the ecosystem.
To learn more about honey bees and beekeeping, the American Beekeeping Federation is holding its annual conference Jan. 8-12 in Myrtle Beach (abfconference.com). Hope to see you there!