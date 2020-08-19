Spoleto to host livestream US premiere from England's Bristol Old Vic

Spoleto Festival USA will present the U.S. premiere of Emma Rice's "Romantics Anonymous," the musical adaptation by Wise Children and Bristol Old Vic. The premiere will take place at 4 p.m. Sept. 26.

The production, a joyous love story involving a talented, yet timid chocolate maker, will be performed live at Bristol Old Vic in Bristol, England. It will be broadcast directly to audience’s homes. This digital tour follows the cancellation of the production's U.S. tour due to COVID-19.

"The festival is overjoyed to be part of this momentous project," said Nigel Redden, general director of Spoleto Festival USA. "We were disheartened to cancel its run in Charleston during Spoleto's 2020 season. It's a performance that deserves to be seen on a global scale."

The world tour represents a collaboration with more than 30 partner presenters around the world, who will sell tickets for different performances, each tailored to audiences in that region. In addition to Spoleto Festival USA, partner theaters in the United States include Berkeley Rep, Chicago Shakespeare Theater, Shakespeare Theatre Company, St. Ann’s Warehouse, and The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

Tom Morris, artistic director of Bristol Old Vic said in statement, “Theater has to reinvent itself in order to survive. That’s always true, of course, and one of the great pioneers of theatrical reinvention over the last 20 years has been Emma Rice. And now she’s at it again. A purely live fully streamed full-scale musical for a live audience sitting at home all over the world. It’s so bold it turns your mind into a honeycomb."

A musical adaptation of the film "Les Emotifs Anonymes" by Jean-Pierre Ameris and Philippe Blasband, "Romantics Anonymous" was originally presented at Shakespeare’s Globe in 2017 and then remounted by Wise Children and Plush Theatricals in January 2020. Under the direction of Emma Rice the production features a book by Rice, lyrics by Christopher Dimond and music by Michael Kooman.

Tickets, which are 16 pounds or about $21, for the U.S. premiere with Spoleto Festival USA are available at spoletousa.org.