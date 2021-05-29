Spoleto Review: Caleb Teicher charms, cheers and wows at Spoleto’s splashy new venue

Before the first dance production of Spoleto Festival USA began, Caleb Teicher set the tone.

As founder of the New York-based Caleb Teicher & Company, the acclaimed dancer and choreographer ambled out into the impressive faux-brick proscenium of the festival’s new open-air stage at College of Charleston’s Rivers Green.

Teicher greeted an audience settled in spaced-out pods of two or four, bearing the unassuming familiarity of someone welcoming new friends who had just popped round to the artist's place for a visit.

The company, we learned, was performing together for the first time since the pandemic lockdown, and welcomed the crowd to feel free to “woo” whenever the spirit struck. The suggestion alone sent many through the balmy green space.

Everyone was in the mood to woo, echoing their pleasure throughout the hourlong performance of two of the company’s sought-after works.

The first was “Meet Ella,” and I believe I truly did. (It is true, many in Charleston like myself did get a glimpse of the great Ella Fitzgerald right around the block at Cistern Yard in 1978, when she performed at Spoleto's second festival.)

For the work, Teicher focused on Fitzgerald’s live recordings in Rome and Berlin in 1958 and 1960. Set as a trio, it teamed up Teicher with Macy Sullivan and Gaby Cook.

The three then embarked on an exuberant, transfixing exploration of jazz by way of Fitzgerald standards including “That Old Black Magic,” “Our Love Is Here to Stay” and “How High the Moon,” coming together in twos and threes to Lindy Hop, swing dance, soft shoe and, yes, even do the Charleston to “When You’re Smiling (The Whole World Smiles With You).”

All the while, they wondrously embraced the tight-but-loose ethos of the art form, channeling jazz's improvisational spirit with every lithe swing of a limb and percussive pulsation of muscle.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

But while both the songs and dance are pinned to a certain time in the American vernacular, the casually dressed dancers lent a fresh, relaxed feel to their movements that was all charge, charm and non-showy, if utterly rigorous, execution. No bedazzled garbs or ballroom dance flourishes here, just high energy, an accessible vibe and palpable delight.

"Meet Ella" channels the voice of Fitzgerald, too. Teicher often took the lead in this, giving physical form to her renowned scat singing, and thereby illuminating the mastery of her wild, intrepid vocal excursions in new and astounding ways.

As she reverberated extravagantly on a single “But," Teicher flexed upper muscles in precision time. The trusting acolyte spinned and slid and wended through her forays into uncharted modulations. At one point, the dancer sinks down onto the dimly lit stage as Fitzgerald lingers in a strange, new vocal register, somehow gloriously emerging intact by the lifeline of a song’s bright melodic phrase.

The second work, “Bzzzz,” is no less mesmerizing in its rhythmic negotiation of the musical and the physical, while also spotlighting uncanny vocal artistry.

This time it comes from beatboxer Chris Celiz, who joins the ensemble on stage. There, he transforms his voice into most any instrument or sound effect, from a thumping, low bass to a drum-set drive complete with cathartic cymbal crashes. There is some DJ scratching thrown in, too, and a Ella-like interlude of humor-inflected gibberish.

Powerhouse that Celiz is, the dancers more than hold their own, putting on some serious tap shoes to have at the amplified wooden floor atop the stage, sending each emphatic, sonically charged step into Rivers Green with intensifying staccato force.

Adding to the fun is a jokey, push-me-pull-you dynamic between beatboxer and dancers. Time and again the two camps sort out whether to play nice or vie for primacy, with Celiz’s charismatic swagger and prowess calling the shots. He shoo’s a dancer off the stage a couple of times before allowing her to dance. An exchange with Teicher alternates wrestling and relenting before an ultimate, crowd-pleasing embrace.

As the work continues, the tapping and beatboxing synthesize, ratcheting up to a fevered, euphoric pitch, harnessing virtuosic skill of sound and step into a joyously unbridled frenzy. By the end of the hour, the giddy, ecstatic mix of technical excellence, coupled with an ever-present, striking spiritual ease, is nothing short of revelatory.

It was revelatory in its own virtues, referencing various strains of 20th-century American culture to such celebratory and uplifting end. And, on a perfect spring evening on a peninsular green, it tapped and swung and beatboxed and scat sung — and yes, even Charleston'd —a lively and live path forward for the performing arts.