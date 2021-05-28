Spoleto disasters: Behind-the-scenes gaffes you didn't know about

Sure, it all seemed like a cake walk from where we were seated.

At most any Spoleto Festival USA performance, we audience members enter a buzzing space run by a team of notably smooth operators.

Season after season, houses are miraculously tidy, even with scant time for fussing between performances. "Will Call" desks boast upbeat greeters mildly, quickly sifting the alphabet for your tickets. Ushers in time-tested black and white are, to a one, savvy about both the seats and the shows. Staffers hover, pleasant expressions fixed.

What, you might ask, could possibly go wrong?

Oh, just about everything, really. From natural disasters to cast mishaps, from visa snafus to failing voices, the team at Spoleto Festival USA has been there, done that and has the war stories to prove it.

And here you thought those beads of sweat on their foreheads were from Charleston humidity.

On a recent Zoom call, staffers past and present took a trip down memory lane, or perhaps more a suppressed memory lane, as one colleague jogged another’s recollection of a particularly dicey time.

Artists gone MIA

With a revolving door of flights and productions, there are bound to be a few hiccups.

“There was the time that someone got off the plane in West Virginia,” recalling Spoleto Festival USA General Director Nigel Redden, referring to a lighting designer from China who spoke no English.

Nunally Kersh, the festival’s producer from 1996 to 2012, remembered well.

“He had to find somebody in the Charleston, W.Va., airport that spoke Chinese and somehow call me. Then we had to get him on another flight. He had to spend the night,” Kersh said. “He never came back.”

“Then there was the one that was sent back,” Redden recalled. That was an artist who came from Germany who was turned around due to the discovery of a forbidden stash secreted away in his luggage.

“Then there was the person who just never arrived,” Redden said.

Producer Nicole Taney nodded. It was an opera singer from Lebanon, a lead in “Salome,” whose absence was discovered when someone went to pick him up from the airport and he was not on the plane.

“He just didn’t come. He just decided not to show up,” she said, adding she then got an email from his agent saying he wasn’t going to participate. “And then we had to find a new singer during the rehearsal period. We had a good result, but it was definitely a process trying to solve that.”

Redden quipped it meant they also needed to find someone to match the prop of John the Baptist’s head.

Another made it to Charleston, but forgot a matinee performance for a two-part Gate Theatre production.

“I was trying to call,” Kersh said. Seven months pregnant at the time, she had to “go lumbering out on the stage” to report the performance as canceled. “I think people felt sorry for the pregnant lady so they didn’t start throwing things.”

Later, they found out he had gone fishing.

“He was chagrined,” said Redden, with Kersh adding that the actor was horrified.

When Britain's Kneehigh Theatre brought “Tristan & Yseult,” the actor in the role of Tristan went to the embassy for his visa only to find out there was technicality: An errant charge had not been expunged from his record.

“I became an expert in British law," said Kersh, who ended up having to talk with Scotland Yard, all with the clock ticking toward the show's opening. After it was resolved, the performer fell into despair. Kersh then found herself switching roles once more to shore up his spirits so he could carry on.

Culture shock

Other misadventures may not have felled shows, but entailed the Spoleto team to serve as local liaison as cultures converged.

One production brought a group of elderly women to the U.S. for the first time. “I got a call from the Hampton Inn saying, 'I need you to come over here because your guests are doing their laundry in the pool,'" Kersh said.

At other times it was the staff who experienced a cultural surprise. One potentially sticky situation involved North Vietnamese artists who were invited to the Charleston home of Army Gen. William Westmoreland, a figure they would know well as the former commander of U.S. forces during the Vietnam War.

“He wanted them to come over because he really enjoyed the Vietnamese. They were fascinated to be there and all wanted photographs with him,” Redden said.

Then there were times of desperately sluggish sales, with one saved by a Russian-American powerhouse. When tickets lagged for festival founder Gian Carlo Menotti’s 75th birthday party in 1986, the pickle was quickly solved by enlisting Mikhail Baryshnikov to join, which changed prospects but fast.

“The ticket buyers went all the way around the block and we sold out within the hour,” Redden said.

Artistic flaws

Not every artistic vision has quite fit, in the most literal sense of the phrase.

The Zoom group recounted a particularly fraught 1994 production of “Rosenkavalier,” which happened before they joined the festival, with a set too large for the Gaillard Auditorium.

“The intermission went on for 45 minutes because everything from the first act had to be loaded onto trucks. The trucks then had to be taken away from the Gaillard and new trucks had to be brought back in for the second act,” Redden said.

Costume malfunctions wreaked havoc, too.

According to Kersh, for “Don Giovanni,” the costume designer had created exquisite white costumes. Part of the staging involved the performers wearing them to submerge in a huge pool of water.

“It was a wet T-shirt moment," Redden said. "That was definitely awkward." Thankfully there was time to rectify the garments before the artists were inadvertently overexposed.

And, when all went according to precision planning, gaffes could still happen.

Once, an intern tasked with getting flowers for opera star Renee Fleming, who was performing a gala concert in 1998. The intern marched onstage, proffering a wilted bunch of forlorn wildflowers to the gracious star, causing an Italian staffer to moan despondently, “Looks like a salad.”

Let's not forget perilous artistic differences, such as the heated conceptual wrangle of a pair of co-directors.

“That was definitely a challenge,” Taney said. “I had to tell them who was in charge and who wasn’t — and then smooth that over,” she said.

Redden noted that there were moments when a director would say, "'I can’t work with this person. You have to find someone else,'" adding that in the end the request only needed to be fulfilled once or twice.

There have been breakdowns of psyche, with an actor unable to forge ahead.

There have been breakdowns of voice, too, with a counter-tenor rendered speechless.

“We had an abundance of counter-tenors that year … so we brought in (celebrated counter-tenor) John Holiday from another production to sing from the pit,” Taney said.

In another pit-related misadventure, the fake blood in the opera “Salome” spilled into it, dripping dangerously close to the musicians' highly valuable instruments.

“I think a fair number of the strings walked off during one rehearsal and said they wouldn’t play if we couldn’t keep it dry. But we kept it dry,” Redden said.

A piano went over on stage when the legs weren’t put on right, cracking the sounding board that took a year to replace. Another was borrowed and returned with its keys shellacked, costing thousands of dollars for Steinway to correct. During Hurricane Hugo, the roof collapsed causing water to leak onstage near another.

Other natural disasters menaced, too.

A deluge at Middleton Place forced patrons to cower under picnic blanket teepees, with the team quickly shifting gears to cut loose the orchestra and let loose the fireworks. The “Porgy and Bess” outdoor simulcasts were soaked through, too, with one breaking lose just as the hurricane scene raged.

A minor tornado at Charleston International Airport caused a major scattering of incoming artists to multiple other airports. An oil spill closed the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge, resulting in Taney scrambling for water taxis to transport artists to make their call time.

There were wrecked cars and accusations involving trips to the Charleston County jail on Leeds Avenue. A wild party during the Chamber Music series called for couch replacement. At a press brunch in a private home, the publicist neglected to invite said press, leaving the staff to sheepishly consume copious deviled eggs.

On stage, an irate choreographer confronted a departing patron at a talkback, much to the excitement of the crowd. In the middle of another performance, an actor couldn’t open a blocked set door and was left to mill quietly on stage.

But it all works out, mused Redden. Or at least it does for him.

“I would just sit around and hope somebody else would solve the problem,” he said.

In fairness, he did save himself for a particularly tetchy task, which is winning over upset patrons in performance halls.

Seeing him calmly greeting one after another, it is easy to deduce that at Spoleto, everything is magnificently under control.

And it is. Until it's not.