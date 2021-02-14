South Carolina Governor's Awards for the Arts recipients announced

The S.C. Arts Commission has announced seven qualified recipients of the 2021 South Carolina Governor's Awards for the Arts.

Ranging from a trumpet player to a poet laureate, a university dean to a philanthropist, the honorees are recognized for exceptional efforts in the arts across South Carolina. The awards are the state's highest award for achievement in practicing or supporting the arts.

“With the Governor’s Award, we celebrate achievement and thank these accomplished recipients for enriching life and culture here in South Carolina," said Arts Commission Chairwoman Dee Crawford. "Recipients always represent the best of South Carolina. They are talented, successful and dedicated. They exemplify giving of themselves to ensure everyone who wants to can benefit from access to the arts."

The recipients are:

A posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award was given to Tom Flowers (Greenville), an educator and accomplished artist who died in December after his award nomination was made. A Washington, D.C., native, Flowers spent 30 years teaching arts at Furman University, serving as chairman of the art department for most of his tenure.

An Artist Award was given to Charlton Singleton (Charleston), a trumpeter, former music educator, conductor and artistic director who is a member of the Grammy Award-winning band Ranky Tanky. Singleton was named inaugural artist-in-residence at the renovated Gaillard Center in Charleston and regularly serves as speaker, composer and arranger.

An Individual Award went to Jennifer Clark Evins (Spartanburg), president and CEO of Chapman Cultural Center, where she leads the day-to-day operations and management of Spartanburg city and county's local arts agency. Along with her county-wide arts coordination, she has nearly 26 years as a visionary community and statewide arts leader.

An Arts in Education Award was given to Tayloe Harding. As dean of the University of South Carolina School of Music, as well as a composer, Harding has also participated in and led efforts on the Arts in Basic Curriculum Project steering committee, consulting on the city of Columbia’s cultural plan and for its One Columbia for Arts & Culture office.

A Business/Foundation Award was given to Colonial Life, a Columbia-based market leader of financial protection benefits that has made significant investments each year to support educational, health, wellbeing, arts and culture state programs.

An Organization Award was given to ColaJazz Foundation, a premier jazz destination highlighting the accomplished jazz artists and educators active in and around the city. Programming includes hosting international jazz stars, the ColaJazz Summer Camp, ColaJazz Fest, Great Day in Columbia, among other events and initiatives.

A Special Award honored Marjory Wentworth (Mount Pleasant), former poet laureate of South Carolina who this spring stepped down from that role. Wentworth is a nationally acclaimed poet who counts among her numerous published titles "Out of Wonder, Poems Celebrating Poets," which she co-authored, and the prize-winning children’s story "Shackles."

“Marjory’s years as poet laureate have been an extraordinary gift to our state. Poetry cleanses us, pointing us to different futures, teaching us to be better than we are.” said Bud Ferillo, an Arts Commission board member who nominated Wentworth for the award.

For Singleton, an Awendaw native who has embraced his Gullah heritage in his work with Ranky Tanky, receiving the Artist Award has deep resonance.

"To be recognized by your own state is the ultimate honor," he said.

The S.C. Governor's Awards for the Arts are presented annually by the Arts Commission. They are voted on by the appointed members of the agency's board of directors, based on panel recommendations.

A diverse committee, appointed by the commission board of directors and drawn from members statewide, reviews all nominations.

The Governor's Awards for the Arts and The Jean Laney Harris Folk Heritage Awards are presented to recipients at the S.C. Arts Awards ceremony, normally held in person every spring. Like last year's pandemic shift to a virtual format, this year's awards will be online as well, with the date and time to be announced later.

The mission of the S.C. Arts Commission is to promote equitable access to the arts and support the cultivation of creativity in the Palmetto State. Headquartered in Columbia, the state agency is funded by the state, by the federal government through the National Endowment for the Arts, and other sources.

For more information, go to SouthCarolinaArts.com.