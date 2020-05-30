Somewhere over the curve, Charleston artists could fly

Lately, I've been thinking about the scene in "The Wizard of Oz" when Dorothy Gale, farmhouse and all, is thrust from the clutches of a tornado to abruptly hit ground in Munchkinland. She peers out into a silent village and, slowly, its denizens emerge from hiding, at first cautiously and then ecstatically. Learning the dreaded witch has been felled, they sing, dance and proffer lavish lollipops.

It makes me think in particular of Charleston's artists. Mind you, this is not due to any relative stature, but is prompted by a feeling of elation when they discover a looming threat has been quelled.

With escalating residential rents and pressure on places in which to make, present or show art, many local artists have been similarly forced into hiding. Worse yet, others have quit town entirely for more affordable, spacious places to live and work.

Lest you think that lollipops and arts-friendly mayoral decrees are a luxury not meant for today's lean times, let me point out that Charleston's pre-pandemic economic vitality was largely brought about by the arts.

In the early 20th century, the work of artists of the Charleston Renaissance helped transform Charleston into a sought-after tourist destination. In 1977 Spoleto Festival USA firmly placed Charleston on the international cultural map, making it a go-to stop for culture-lovers.

That, in turn, created an economic watershed that revitalized a depressed, dingy town into the player on the world stage we know today. Spoleto's previous board chair Ed Sellers is known to point out that, since its inception, the festival has been responsible for $1 billion in economic impact over 40 years.

However you might feel about the fallout of such success, you may still want to consider the run-down, remote Charleston before the arts took hold. For a sense of it, consider the past two months. Before Spoleto, the buildings were similarly empty, though certainly with less sheen, as were the streets for that matter. Finding a table at a restaurant was a non-starter, and hotel rooms were few and far between The Mills House and the Francis Marion.

And, yes, while many bemoan a city they feel has gone from sleepy to surging, the return to its former state may present challenges for those among us aiming to make a living.

For a bit of national perspective, a March entry on the Americans for the Arts blog on americansforthearts.org enumerates 10 reasons to support the arts, including their ability to strengthen the economy, to drive tourism and revenue to local businesses and to power creative industries.

The coronavirus has opened up new opportunities for local artists, who are leveraging their stock-in-trade, creativity, to bob and weave safely in the face of social distancing. One such group is Tiger Strikes Asteroid, a non-profit network of independently operated, artist-run exhibition spaces with locations in Philadelphia, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Greenville, S.C.

Aiming to collectively bring people together, expand connections and create community, the network champions artist-initiated exhibitions and projects. This spring, Charleston artists Susan Klein and Hirona Matsuda, remote members of Tiger Strikes Asteroid GVL, which gathers artists in Greenville, Charleston and Asheville, were set to open an exhibition at Redux Contemporary Art Center featuring artists from New York City and Massachusetts before the show was upended by the pandemic.

So they hatched a new plan. "YARD WORK CHS" is an outdoor public art exhibition that starts Friday, June 5, and takes place through the month of June in the neighborhoods including Hampton Park, North Central, East Central and Wagener Terrace, from Fishburne north to Peachtree streets, with works installed in yards, porches and other outdoor spaces belonging to participating artists and neighbors who have volunteered theirs. Other efforts are also in motion in Greenville and Asheville.

Featuring sculpture and site-specific installations easily visible by walking, cycling or driving the roughly mile span of the yards, the show aims to offer connection, while safely socially distancing, in isolating times. A map and information will be available on Tiger Strikes Asteroid GVL Instagram account at www.instagram.com/tsa_gvl/ and on their website at tigerstrikesasteroid.com.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

The nine participating artists include Jarod Charzewski, Adam Eddy, Vassiliki Falkehag, Taylor Faulkner, Susan Gregory, John Jamison, Morgan Kinne, Hirona Matsuda and Herb Parker.

Klein said that part of the mission of the group is to connect with the community and to show art that is contemporary and at times experimental, but also more accessible. She also emphasizes that the goal is to inspire other Charleston neighborhoods to follow suit.

"I want people to feel they have the power to do their own projects," said Klein, an artist and associate professor in the studio arts department at the College of Charleston.

In July, another coronavirus-related initiative will pop up, one that represents the type of arts-focused collaborations possible as Charleston readjusts.

Starting on the July 4 weekend, a pop-up featuring local artisans and makers will take over, rent-free, a new retail space, the Shops at Guesthouse. The temporary effort is the brainchild of Alex Ramsay, principal and co-founder of Ramsay Management Group, a company focused on real estate development, brokerage and management.

Ramsay was set to move ahead with the Shops at Guesthouse, part of the Guesthouse's mixed-used space of retail, office space and short-term rentals on the corner of Spring and St. Philips streets.

When the coronavirus upended Alex Ramsay's timeline for securing tenants for the bays, Ramsay shifted gears. Now, he's working with Lowcountry Local First to create a pop-up throughout the month, opening the spaces to local artists, artisans and makers. The spaces are rent-free, with participants agreeing to give 5 percent of their revenue given to Lowcountry Local First. The spaces will implement city regulations on social distancing as they emerge at that time.

"The vision here has always been that Cannonborough-Elliotborough can be an extension of King Street, where local businesses and aritsts can afford to have shops," said Ramsay, whose goal for all of the company's projects has been to bring walking traffic back to Charleston streets and who notes that the neighborhood already has many local businesses and residents. "This is a major piece in the puzzle of connecting everything together."

The pop-up, which will open on July 4 weekend and be up through the month, can accommodate from 4-8 local makers, who can opt to use the space for four weeks or less. Interested artisans and local makers can apply online via contact information on ramsaymanagementgroup.com.

"Innovation is coming in all forms and it is wonderful to see it coming from our real estate community," said Jamee Haley, the executive director of Lowcountry Local First. "We are excited to be a part of this project and the beneficiary of such community-driven innovation."

The current purging of restaurants and retailers in response to the recession may very likely adjust rents in ways that would be more feasible for local artisans, merchants and perhaps even artists, thus shoring up a local creative sector in the days to come.

If the same softening were to happen with residential rents, it may even attract more artists to the area, or perhaps bring back the many who have been priced out in the past few years, once again peopling Charleston with the artists it has long boasted as part of its civic fabric.

No, I'm not decreeing that the culture-crushing witch, the one that rendered Charleston daunting for artists, is not only merely dead, she's really, most sincerely dead. Perhaps, however, arts collaborations can again do what they have done so successfully in Charleston's past through game-changing cultural feats like the Charleston Renaissance and Spoleto Festival USA.

They can help right this grim, unwelcome shift in fortunes — and in doing so, allow our own local Lullaby League to pirouette through the streets once more.