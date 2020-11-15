SC native Dustin Johnson dominates Masters, gets 'Welcome to the club'

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson wore a green jacket Sunday as he greeted Dustin Johnson coming off the 18th green just after a record-breaking Masters victory.

"Welcome to the club," Watson said.

"I’ve been dreaming of putting that jacket on my whole life,” the 2020 winner said.

Johnson started playing serious golf as a kid slamming balls until it got dark around a driving range in Irmo named Weed Hill. Just over an hour away Johnson on Sunday put his name on the hallowed list of Augusta National Golf Club green jacket winners.

Johnson won the Masters, roaring away from Cameron Smith, Sungjae Im and everyone else as if facing a field of newcomers at Weed Hill. His 65-70-65-68-268 is a tournament record, breaking the 270 set by Tiger Woods in 1997 and tied by Jordan Spieth in 2015.

Smith and Im finished five shots back. That's the largest Masters margin of victory since Tiger Woods' 12-shot romp in 1997.

It was the first Masters held in November, delayed from the usual April dates by the coronavirus.

There were no fans on the course.

But Johnson’s second major championship victory — he also won the 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont — was oh, so sweet.

It caps a sensational 2020 for the Columbia native and former Coastal Carolina golfer. He is ranked No. 1 in the world golf rankings and in September won a $15 million bonus as the FedEx Cup champion locked up with a Tour Championship victory in Atlanta.

A nice recovery, too, for a 36-year-old beset with COVID-19 for two weeks in October.

Johnson, tied as a runner-up behind Woods in 2019, led this Masters by four shots after three rounds. But he had failed to win four other majors he led going into Sunday.

D.J.'s biggest brushes with glory are almost too well documented:

• 2010 U.S. Open: led by three shots at Pebble Beach early Sunday before fading.

• 2010 PGA Championship: controversial two-stroke penalty for club-grounding cost him the title at Whistling Straits.

• 2011 British Open: runner-up at Royal St. George’s.

• 2015 U.S. Open: another second-place finish, at Chambers Bay.

• This year at the PGA Championship he shot 68 in the final round at Harding Park in San Francisco, but lost by two strokes when Collin Morikowa shot 64 and beat Johnson by 2.

And Johnson was on a roll coming into the 2017 Masters as the No. 1-ranked player when he had to withdraw after injuring himself with a fall at his Augusta rental home.

Johnson is the second Masters winner with a strong tie to South Carolina. The late Henry Picard, a Massachusetts native and the longtime pro at the Country Club of Charleston, won the 1938 Masters.

Picard died in Charleston at 90 in 1997.